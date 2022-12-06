ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Still plenty left on the holiday shopping list? Try these York County, area hot spots

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

December brings retail to mind for many. But which stores make the greater Rock Hill region special?

The Herald asked readers in an online survey which local shops are must stops for holiday shopping. Which ones fit the bill for that gift idea the bigger, national spots may not have. Especially, for new retailers that may not have been around this time last year. Answers ranged from Decorative Lighting in Rock Hill for home fan and lighting needs to Gypsy Wombman , a spiritual shop in Chester County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0Km9_0jZ2NHEK00
Tammy Young, owner of Decorative Lighting in Rock Hill, stands in her shop on Charlotte Ave. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Largely, though, reader responses focused on Main Street areas. Here’s what they cited.

Rock Hill has Friends Books on Main , Ramble On Records and McFadden’s apparel shop for men. Not far away, there’s The Mercantile with a general store and coffee shop setup in two buildings, and vendor marketplace Salata Style on Celanese Road.

Fort Mill has boutique spots like The Market and Crossings on Main in its downtown area. Fort Mill has a host of shops along Market Street and nearby in Baxter, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHetm_0jZ2NHEK00
Keith Suttles, owner of Crossings on Main in Fort Mill, stands in his shop on Academy Street. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Visit York County lists more than 100 retail or shopping sites across the county. Congress Street in York has a handful of shopping options including boutique mall Yorkville Marketplace with more than 30 vendors. Clover has stops for jewelry, antiques, boutiques and consignment on its Main Street. Sweet Repeat, Clover Patch and Echo Boutique in Lake Wylie also make the listing.

Shoppers can find more on all those spots at the online retailer listing from Visit York County.

Lancaster, Chester county shops

Brooke Clinton, president of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce , said her area has new options this holiday shopping season.

“We have several stores that are new within the last year or so,” Clinton said.

The Rainbow Rooster Boutique has painted furniture and decor. Gypsy Wombman bills itself as a spiritual gift shop. The Shabby Chique Boutique , a little more than a year old, has repurposed and handmade items. All those spots are on Gadsden Street in Chester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjpAd_0jZ2NHEK00
Kathleen Stevens, onwer of The Rainbow Rooster in Chester, stands in her store on Gadsen Street. Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Also in Chester, Broad River Mercantile recently added a new building for firearms. Tender Hearts has a new location on Moore Drive with to go with thrift store sites in Rock Hill, York and Clover. Shops on the Lawn in Fort Lawn has vintage items, gifts and art.

The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce lists almost two dozen retail and shopping sites.

Local retailers include Preppy Pineapple Boutique with women’s clothes, shoes and accessories in downtown Lancaster. There’s R&G Sporting Goods in Lancaster with sporting goods, bait and tackle, guns and ammunition. Garris Jewelers and Kimbrell’s Furniture in Lancaster have their namesake items.

Comments / 0

