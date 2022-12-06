Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/8/22): Scotty Cameron Monoblok 6.5
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
TaylorMade Launches New P-Series Irons, Inspired By Feedback From Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade's newest irons were created after the company consulted with two popular Tour pros.
GolfWRX
Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)
Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
golfmagic.com
Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?
Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
Golf Digest
Seeking more distance, Tiger Woods is making a golf ball switch for upcoming events
Tiger Woods is almost certain to be back in action shortly. Now, The Match and the PNC Championship aren’t exactly the Masters, but they are competitive events. And Woods, it appears, will be using a different golf ball when he next tees it up: Bridgestone’s Tour B X.
Rory McIlroy shares what Greg Norman did to set him off
Few people have been bigger critics of LIV Golf and Greg Norman than Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion spent much of the year bashing LIV Golf whenever he got the chance. He was one of their loudest and most frequent critics. It began when he took aim at Phil Mickelson. He continued to take shots at other golfers who were departing.
In The Mag: FREE 2023 Calendar, Nick Dougherty Masterclass, Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi, Billy Horschel, Christmas Gift Guide & More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, December 8
Wilson Staff Model BL22 Putter Review
Wilson Staff Model BL22 Putter Review offers a premium feel in a classic blade style
Rory McIlroy Confirms Irish Open Return
McIlroy will return to County Kildare's K Club – the scene of his first win in Ireland, which he secured in 2016
Mizuno RB Tour X 2022 Golf Ball Review
In this Mizuno RB Tour X 2022 golf ball review, Neil Tappin sees what this multi-piece, urethane covered option has to offer
2022 QBE Shootout prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The last event on the 2022 calendar is the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla., which is once again being played at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a 12-team event across 3 rounds, with pairings competing in 4-ball, scramble and modified alternate shot formats. Below, we search for the best value...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: On-site betting coming to PGA Tour | Scott on LIV peace talks | Rory to play Irish Open
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. On-site betting is coming to the PGA Tour. Josh Weinfuss for ESPN…”The PGA Tour and DraftKings held a groundbreaking ceremony...
The PGA Tour's Wildest Event Is Building On-Site Sportsbook
The Waste Management Phoenix Open will have an on-site DraftKings sportsbook beginning in 2024.
