ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/8/22): Scotty Cameron Monoblok 6.5

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy WITB 2022 (December)

Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of The Match. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @7.5) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X. Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9) Shaft: Project X 7.0. Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46-09SB, 54-13SB, 58-11SB)
golfmagic.com

Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?

Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy shares what Greg Norman did to set him off

Few people have been bigger critics of LIV Golf and Greg Norman than Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion spent much of the year bashing LIV Golf whenever he got the chance. He was one of their loudest and most frequent critics. It began when he took aim at Phil Mickelson. He continued to take shots at other golfers who were departing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy