ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
News On 6

Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Denver

Nuggets lose to Mavericks at home

Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Brooklyn Nets

The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Writer Creates Mock Trade for 76ers to Land Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns have been shopping around the veteran forward Jae Crowder since the offseason. With the 2022-2023 NBA season well underway at this point, Crowder remains a member of the organization he won’t play for. Many assume that the Suns will soon find a conclusion in the Crowder...
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk

December 8 - Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems to be going right for...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?

FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy