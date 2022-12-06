Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Luka Doncic can’t sustain level of play, claims Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.
NBA Fans Roast Suns After Mavericks Blow Them Out: "Luka Doncic Keeps Giving Devin Booker Nightmares"
The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Phoenix Suns to pick up their first regular season win against them since 2019.
NBC Sports
Watch Durant, Irving combine for 62 points to lift Nets past Hornets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Terry Rozier scored 30 points...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Mavs star Luka Doncic proves he’s the new triple-double king with latest absurd feat
Russell Westbrook may have normalized it, but tallying a triple-double remains an absurdly difficult feat. However, if there’s anyone who seems up to the task of chasing Westbrook’s triple-double record, it’s Luka Doncic, who is racking up triple-doubles at an incredible rate. In fact, Doncic filled the...
News On 6
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Denver Nuggets (14-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) on Thursday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Blazers prediction and pick. Denver has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight but still sits in fourth place in the Western...
Nuggets lose to Mavericks at home
Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Brooklyn Nets
The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Writer Creates Mock Trade for 76ers to Land Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have been shopping around the veteran forward Jae Crowder since the offseason. With the 2022-2023 NBA season well underway at this point, Crowder remains a member of the organization he won’t play for. Many assume that the Suns will soon find a conclusion in the Crowder...
NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk
December 8 - Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Nuggets attempt to put ugly losses behind them, gear up for Mavs
In less than 48 hours, the Denver Nuggets went from flying high to crashing and burning. A two-game losing streak
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems to be going right for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Ryan Ficken Has Transformed the Chargers’ Special Teams Unit Into a Successful Operation
COSTA MESA – When the Chargers hired Ryan Ficken to become the team's new special teams coordinator, coming to Los Angeles after 15 years on staff with the Minnesota Vikings, he was taking over a unit that has long plagued the team. The Chargers special teams unit, for many...
CBS Sports
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-13; Memphis 15-9 This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?
FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
Comments / 0