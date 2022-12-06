Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO