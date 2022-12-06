Read full article on original website
CBS News
Norris scores 18 as Loyola knocks off Green Bay
CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Norris scored 18 points as Loyola Chicago beat Green Bay 70-46 on Tuesday night. Norris shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (4-5). Tom Welch added 12 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Philip Alston was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
FOX Sports
McCauley scores 16, Indiana State beats Southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 16 points and Indiana State beat Southern Illinois 74-71 on Wednesday night. McCauley was 5 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Sycamores (9-1). Cameron Henry scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Robbie Avila finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
