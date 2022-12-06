Read full article on original website
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
Bruins Daily: Smith Returning; McAvoy Facing Retribution?
Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith is set to return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday in Denver. Should he have to worry about protecting his teammate Charlie McAvoy?. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston...
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL
Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Held off scoresheet again
Ovechkin delivered seven hits and generated five shots on goal during a 3-2 win over the host Oilers on Monday. Ovechkin failed to produce a point Monday for his second outing in a row. The 37-year-old left winger has not been held pointless for more than two games since a four-game stretch last season (Jan. 24-Feb. 1).
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Kuznetsov had two assists -- one on the power play -- while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Kuznetsov helped T.J. Oshie tie it at a goal apiece in the second period with the extra man before adding a helper on Washington's final goal, scored into an empty net with nine seconds left in the third by Alex Ovechkin. With four assists in his last three games, Kuznetsov has raised his season total to 17 in 27 games, but he remains stuck on three goals.
Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell To Play For Sweden In World Juniors
Fabian Lysell will leave the Providence Bruins in order to compete for Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship. Sweden announced its roster for the upcoming tournament and unsurprisingly included the Boston Bruins prospect, who’s been having a solid season in Providence with five goals and nine assists in 17 games.
Bruins head west to face banged-up Avalanche
Boston Bruins (20-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins after Alexander Newhook’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss. Colorado has a 5-3-1 record in home games...
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Conor Timmins gets another chance at reviving NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Concussions can be demobilizing. If you’ve never had one, you’ll never know how hopeless you can feel. One of the most basic human functions – seeing – can cause pain. It’s an awful experience nobody should have to endure. And for an athlete, there are...
Canadiens score 3 in 2nd period to defeat Kraken
Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored seven seconds apart early in the second period to break a tie and lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 victory over the host Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Johnathan Kovacevic and Rem Pitlick also scored for the Canadiens, who rebounded after blowing a...
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
Flyers outlast short-handed Avs as Nathan MacKinnon departs
Travis Sanheim had one goal and one assist while four teammates scored a goal apiece as the host Philadelphia Flyers earned a rare victory on Monday, winning 5-3 over the Colorado Avalanche -- who lost leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon to injury. Tanner Laczynski, Tony DeAngelo, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny...
Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
Linus Ullmark, Bruins blank short-handed Avalanche
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Bounce Back Against Avalanche
The Bruins were back in action on Wednesday night and rebounded form Monday night’s shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a convincing 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Boston continues their west-coast road trip with games against the Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights this weekend. For more...
Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season.The Bruins found a big spark soon after Pastrnak was knocked to the ice on a hard hit from Dryden Hunt early in the second period. Tomas Nosek came to the defense of Pastrnak and got into a fight...
Smith Set To Return To Boston Bruins Lineup On Road Trip
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are coming off a loss, albeit a competitive one, in Monday night’s epic shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, so it’s naturally a time to tweak the lineup ahead of a West Coast trip through Colorado, Arizona and Vegas this week. Craig Smith will get back into the B’s lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena after sitting out the last few games with an upper body injury, and it appears that fourth line winger AJ Greer will be a healthy scratch.
