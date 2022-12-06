ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Harry and Meghan Land in New York on Private Jet Ahead of Ripple of Hope Awards

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiBrv_0jZ2MsYU00
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in New York Tuesday, preparing to accept the Ripple of Hope award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation, for taking a “heroic” stand against “structural racism” in the royal family.

The couple were photographed stepping into an SUV in the city by the Daily Mail, which said they had flown into town via private jet. Meghan wore a black suit and oversized shades, while Harry was in a white shirt and plain trousers.

The Ripple of Hope award comes just days before Harry and Meghan are expected to renew allegations of racism in the heart of the royal family via a six-part Netflix show, entitled Harry & Meghan.

Royal sources have said that some within the institution have taken to comparing the couple to the Kardashians.

Friends of the royals also mocked trailers from the shows for their lack of authenticity, after it emerged the trailers misrepresented still and video images as examples of press intrusion and harassment of Harry and Meghan.

Some of the video of tabloid scrums was not even tangentially connected to the couple, while a still photo of a photographer snapping them with a long lens was actually an agreed shoot.

In one clip Harry accused the institution of playing “a dirty game.”

The Ripple of Hope gala starts at 6pm EST on Tuesday.

Comments / 3

Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America. Article continues below advertisement. "Surprise, surprise, how...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Meghan Markle takes swipe at Kate Middleton over first meeting: ‘I’m a hugger’

Meghan Markle detailed the “jarring” moment she first met Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, shortly after her relationship with Harry came to light. In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” which was released on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex said she was “surprised” at how “formal” the royal family continued to remain in a private setting, before taking a subtle swipe at the Princess of Wales. Markle said she was unaware of the formality with which the royals go about their days, and greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales barefoot and in ripped jeans. “I was a hugger and have always been...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
The Independent

Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Doc Trailer Features a Sneaky New Look at Her Pregnancy

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) The new trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, is narratively focused on the royal drama and overall toll that women, including Meghan, face for marrying into the royal family. But nestled in the midst of the intense quotes and imagery is footage of Meghan, heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child, Lili, walking over to Harry, who is pictured on his laptop. You can catch it at the 0:28-second mark.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy