Danvers, MA

Driver Airlifted After Serious Rollover Crash On I-95 North In Danvers (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago

A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a serious rollover crash on a major highway on the North Shore, reports said.

The crash involving an happened just before Exit 62 on I-95 North in Danvers on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6, WBZ Traffic said on Twitter.

Traffic was closed in both directions as a Medflight helicopter landed to take the driver to the hospital, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter. No other injuries were reported.

Never good to have these folks touch down in town, but an opportunity to work with some of the finest in EMS. Thank you, Atlantic Ambulance and Boston Medflight!

Posted by Danvers Firefighters IAFF Local 2038 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Daily Voice will provide updates once they are made available.

