Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will open its newest New Jersey location in Wayne.
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD
Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
shorebeat.com
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024
A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
Last call: NJ creamery serves up ‘Xmas tree’ flavored ice cream
BLOOMFIELD — Christmas tree ice cream. Sounds interesting, right?. But it’s not just a flavor name. There is a creamery/sorbetteria that actually serves a gelato made with real bits of Christmas tree needles. APEM, located at 870 Broad Street in Bloomfield, is a gelato and sorbet shop owned...
Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store
Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location. Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
A Wildly Popular Korean BBQ Chain Is Opening Soon In Hazlet, NJ
Get ready to chow down because there's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise...
Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months. The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations. From their website:. Since opening our...
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
shorebeat.com
Brick Is Likely Out of Options for Tackling ShopRite Plaza Traffic: Here’s Why
The area near the shopping center that houses Brick Township’s ShopRite and Kohl’s stores –recently renamed Brick Town Plaza – is an undisputed traffic nightmare for township residents. Motorists honk their horns, shake their fists, and frequently ask officials what can be done to ease the infamous bottleneck on Chambers Bridge Road.
