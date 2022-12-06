ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD

Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
RED BANK, NJ
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024

A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
BRICK, NJ
Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store

Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location. Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC

Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brick Is Likely Out of Options for Tackling ShopRite Plaza Traffic: Here’s Why

The area near the shopping center that houses Brick Township’s ShopRite and Kohl’s stores –recently renamed Brick Town Plaza – is an undisputed traffic nightmare for township residents. Motorists honk their horns, shake their fists, and frequently ask officials what can be done to ease the infamous bottleneck on Chambers Bridge Road.
BRICK, NJ
