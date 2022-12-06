Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead, and it is his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing on this. We’ve known about this for a while. Guadagnino may have an Oscar contender in Bones and All which was picked up by MGM. That reteam with Timothee Chalamet, a cannibal love story, didn’t really resonate at the Thanksgiving box office given its grim theme grossing only $11M WW but took prizes at Venice...

23 MINUTES AGO