A playful nod to John Carpenter’s The Thing, Nyla Innuksuk’s engaging horror-slash-coming-of-ager dreams up a spooky alien invasion on Pangnirtung, a snowy, mountainous Inuit hamlet situated on the Canadian territory of Baffin Island. This time around, the heroes of the story are a band of Indigenous girls who wield the hunting weapons of their ancestors with plenty of swagger against the bloodthirsty invaders.
Around the mid-way point in Bones and All, Timothée Chalamet’s Lee spells out the limited options that lie in front of his lover Maren (Taylor Russell). They can either lock themselves away, commit suicide, or continue eating people. Even though Maren and Lee are “eaters” who were born to consume human flesh, they still struggle with the prospect of cannibalism, one of the ultimate societal taboos. The film defies the expectations of what a cannibal road movie would be: in between all the severed limbs and grotesque ropes of human hair, there’s an exquisite love story between Maren and Lee, one that Luca Guadagino makes impossibly gorgeous against sun-lit valleys and strangely romantic abattoirs.
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Given the relentlessly grim nature of the news this year, it’s hardly surprising that escapism in the form of cosy crime continues to challenge traditional crime/thriller bestsellers, with Richard Osman’s third Thursday Murder Club mystery, The Bullet That Missed (Viking), riding high in the charts. The last 12 months have seen a bumper crop of excellent books at the cosy end of the spectrum, from Ajay Chowdhury’s second crime novel, The Cook (Harvill Secker), set against the backdrop of an east London curry house, to veteran Canadian author Louise Penny’s 18th Armand Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities (Hodder & Stoughton).
It simply isn’t possible. At this date, you cannot write a story about rabbits, 413 pages long, and hold a reader riveted. But Richard Adams has done exactly that in Watership Down (Rex Collings, £3.50). This is a great book, establishing a more than plausible and totally fascinating psychology and physiology for its rabbits, together with their own mythology and language. It sounds formidable, perhaps; yet what one’s aware of, reading, is a story of the most exciting kind, remaining taut over all those pages.
Science is about testing boundaries. In Rouben Mamoulian’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, that’s exactly what Dr. Jekyll (Frederic March) does when he comes up with a way to split his personality in two; Dr. Jekyll, the doctor who puts his patients first before attending social events, and Mr. Hyde, the fiend who treats a prostitute, Ivy (Miriam Hopkins), abominably.
Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead, and it is his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing on this. We’ve known about this for a while. Guadagnino may have an Oscar contender in Bones and All which was picked up by MGM. That reteam with Timothee Chalamet, a cannibal love story, didn’t really resonate at the Thanksgiving box office given its grim theme grossing only $11M WW but took prizes at Venice...
I belong to a cult, and we’ve all been radicalized on Facebook. But it’s a sweet cult, formed around a love of books about an imaginary Quebec village called Three Pines, created by Louise Penny in her books about Armand Gamache, his quirky friends, his loving family, and, yes, murder.
Director Meg Smaker’s feature-length debut, the intense documentary “The UnRedacted” (formerly known as “Jihad Rehab”), chronicles the plight of Guantanamo detainees undergoing a longterm program of de-radicalization in Saudi Arabia. Speaking with “The Perfect Storm” author Sebastian Junger at a lively Awards Season Screening Series...
Time-travel tales have been popular since H.G Wells penned his 1895 novella, The Time Machine, and later writers, such as William Gibson in his 2014 novel, The Peripheral, have further refined the genre. YA authors have also made key contributions, such as Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time. Here are three more books about time treks, all recommended by Kirkus Indie:
