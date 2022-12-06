Read full article on original website
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
I tried fried chicken from 3 different grocery stores, and there's only one I'll buy from now on
I tasted fried chicken from the popular chains Lucky Supermarket, Safeway, and Walmart to find the best option to grab in a pinch.
ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...
You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Surveillance and Strobe Lights: Walmart, Target and Other Major Retailers Level Up Their Loss Prevention
Mass merchants and major retail chains are reaching deeper into their bag of tricks this year to prevent holiday shoplifting. Retailers including Target and Barnes & Noble are locking up items behind plexiglass or using steel cables to tie merchandise to store shelves, Reuters reports, while others are installing cameras and hiring more security personnel.
We visited two Walmart stores on opposite sides of the country on Black Friday and were shocked by how few shoppers we saw
The Walmart stores in Rochester, NY and Irvine, CA were quiet with only a handful of shoppers in the electronics, toys, and holiday sections.
Walmart Accused of Overcharging Customers in Viral TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco
Sam's could have the edge when it comes to customer service. Both Sam's Club and Costco are members-only warehouse clubs, so they have a lot of similarities. Sam's is making a customer-friendly move that Costo hasn't embraced. Sam's Club has begun to implement robotics in stores. Sam's Club and Costco...
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore
Items that are popular be surprisingly discontinued at a moment's notice. Learn here about which of your favorite products aren't sold anymore at Costco.
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Walmart is crushing Target by luring wealthier shoppers and dominating groceries
Target reported a weak third quarter and lowered its fourth-quarter guidance. Meanwhile, Walmart sales were up over 8% in the quarter and the retailer raised its full-year outlook. Walmart's dominance is thanks to its grocery business and an influx of higher-income shoppers. In the big-box battle for Americans' wallets, Walmart...
Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise
Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
Alleged Experts Share Best Time to Shop at Walmart
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Walmart saw a big dip in customers shopping at its stores on Black Friday this year, study finds. Instead, they may have been flocking to the retailer's website.
Shoppers just aren't flocking to stores like they used to for Black Friday. And the world's largest retailer experienced that firsthand this year.
