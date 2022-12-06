Read full article on original website
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
3 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and another is seriously hurt after a gunman opened fire on a group of people outside of a bar in Cragin early Sunday, police say. The victims were standing on the street in the 5500 block of West School Street around 2:26 a.m. after a bar fight continued outside the business and a man fired shots at a group, according to officials.
Chicago man got so angry about TV news story, he started shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors outside his home earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago police officer, according to prosecutors. Kevin Singleton, 52, was...
Body cam shows Aurora police followed department policy while searching minor: officials
AURORA, Ill. - An internal investigation was completed after a complaint was submitted to the Aurora Police Department by a bystander who reportedly filmed officers conducting a search on a minor in November. Kane County State’s Attorney, Jamie Mosser, investigated and found the officers involved had reasonable suspicion that a...
Convicted felon extradited to Chicago, charged with fatally shooting man near Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A convicted felon was charged Friday with fatally shooting a man near a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side in October. Rodnee Miller, 26, of Minnesota, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder, strong probability of death. On Oct. 24,...
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
Chicago police: Man sitting in parked vehicle shot by unknown person in another vehicle
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood. Around 6:03 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a parked vehicle in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an occupant inside fired shots.
Suspect dead after shootout with Lombard police
A suspect was killed and a police officer was wounded in a shootout that took place after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard.
Man, 43, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 43-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Morgan Street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting, police said.
Crew robbed 6 people on same morning across Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A crew went on an armed robbery spree Monday morning, targeting at least six pedestrians across Chicago's West Side. In each incident, the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and exited the car before approaching victims and demanding their belongings at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
Woman, 29, crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend
Glen Brooks, director of community policing for the Chicago Police Department, previews their last gun turn-in events of the year taking place this weekend.
4 people killed, 6 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
The four fatal attacks occurred within four hours in Austin and North Lawndale on the West Side. Kevin Davis, 15, was gunned down about 3:15 p.m. on a sidewalk down the street from a magnet high school he attended, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Davis was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.
Chicago teen shot dead near CPS high school 'was a good young man,' grandmother says
CHICAGO - Kevin Davis loved sports and got the chance to play basketball for a magnet high school on the West Side. Tuesday afternoon, the 15-year-old was leaving Michele Clark High School in South Austin when he was shot several times and died less than an hour later, according to Chicago police.
18-year-old found shot in stomach, seriously injured in South Side home
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the stomach on the South Side Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was found inside a home in the 1100 block of West 104th Street around 10:51 a.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood. He was taken to Christ Medical...
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
5 men charged, 8 firearms seized at Waukegan home
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Five suburban men were arrested, and several firearms were seized at a Waukegan home Monday. According to authorities, Zion Police Department detectives arrested several people and seized eight firearms while investigating a recent violent crime. Since Nov. 16, the Zion Police Department Street Crime Unit (SCU) has...
Dakotah Earley: Video shows Lincoln Park shooting victim using new prosthetic leg
CHICAGO - Some good news about the victim in a brutal attack in Lincoln Park. Dakotah Earley's mother tweeted a video Tuesday showing the young man taking a test-walk on his new prosthetic leg. Earley was shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park in May. He was on life support...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
