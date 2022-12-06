The four fatal attacks occurred within four hours in Austin and North Lawndale on the West Side. Kevin Davis, 15, was gunned down about 3:15 p.m. on a sidewalk down the street from a magnet high school he attended, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Davis was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO