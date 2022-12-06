ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were killed and another is seriously hurt after a gunman opened fire on a group of people outside of a bar in Cragin early Sunday, police say. The victims were standing on the street in the 5500 block of West School Street around 2:26 a.m. after a bar fight continued outside the business and a man fired shots at a group, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 43, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 43-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Morgan Street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

4 people killed, 6 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

The four fatal attacks occurred within four hours in Austin and North Lawndale on the West Side. Kevin Davis, 15, was gunned down about 3:15 p.m. on a sidewalk down the street from a magnet high school he attended, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Davis was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

5 men charged, 8 firearms seized at Waukegan home

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Five suburban men were arrested, and several firearms were seized at a Waukegan home Monday. According to authorities, Zion Police Department detectives arrested several people and seized eight firearms while investigating a recent violent crime. Since Nov. 16, the Zion Police Department Street Crime Unit (SCU) has...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside

CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
BERWYN, IL
