Washington Examiner
Chinese hackers stole more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds and unemployment benefits: Secret Service
Chinese government-affiliated hackers stole more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds dedicated to small businesses and unemployment benefits, the Secret Service revealed. The theft was discovered as part of a larger investigation in which $286 million was recovered in August, traced back to 15,000 fake accounts created at a...
Banks were 'banned' from making credit checks on Covid loan applicants during pandemic, MPs hear
Banks were ‘forbidden’ from assessing whether or not firms could repay taxpayer-backed Covid loans before handing them the money, MPs were told yesterday. Bosses of major lenders said it was ‘incredible’ they were not allowed to run usual credit or affordability checks on applicants to the Government’s emergency Bounce Back Loan scheme.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
Jury considers verdict as socialite is accused of laundering cash by buying gold
The jury in the trial of socialite James Stunt, who is accused of money laundering, has retired to consider its verdicts.The 40-year-old ex-husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone is one of eight defendants on trial in relation to an alleged criminal network, which jurors have heard saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from 2014 to 2016.Prosecutors say “criminal cash” was brought from all over the country to Mr Oldfield’s premises in West Yorkshire, before the scheme “went national” and Stunt’s offices in London also started receiving money.It is claimed the defendants hid the...
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
The May 3, 2023, Deadline to Get a REAL ID Has Been Extended to May 7, 2025 by DHS - So Breathe Easier About Flying
You now have until May 7, 2025, a full 24 months longer than the original May 3, 2023, deadline to get a REAL ID credential (driver's license or ID card). This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022.
Foreign workers on H-1B visas laid off by Meta asked to stay on the company payroll longer to avoid having to leave the US, report says
Workers on H-1B visas have just 60 days to find a new job if they are laid off, otherwise the must leave the US.
‘Call him Sam Bankman Fraud’: FTX investors who lost up to $2M lash out
Evan Luthra says he lost more than $2 million when the FTX cryptocurrency exchange imploded last month. And he feels doubly injured seeing disgraced founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making the media rounds, stating that he had no idea about the “huge management failures” and “accounting f–k-ups” that led to the collapse. That Bankman-Fried has been holding court from what appears to be a stately home in the Bahamas, where he resides untouched by American law enforcement, is like salt on the wound. “SBF is rubbing it in on us,” Luthra, a 27-year-old investor/entrepreneur who lives in Mexico and India, told...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Amnesty for DACA fails border security test
Democrats and some Republicans are resuming a push to grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.
Australia Sues Amex for Violating Credit Card Distribution Rules
Australia’s securities regulator says American Express issued customers cards without ensuring they understood them. In a lawsuit filed Monday (Dec. 6), the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) alleges that the credit card company was aware that customers might have some confusion about whether they were applying for a credit card or loyalty card when they signed up for the offering through the department store David Jones.
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
Pandemic relief fraud report says online financial company CEOs, family got rich
A congressional subcommittee issued its final report into COVID-19 lending fraud indicating companies facilitated rampant fraud in PPP loans.
Apple Beefs Up Cloud Encryption to Protect Data
Apple is adding three new tools to help users protect their data in the cloud. The new security features will be rolled out over the next year, Apple said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release. “We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and...
FBI’s fake ‘warnings’ about our Hunter story were clearly a coverup to aid Joe Biden
Talk about spreading “disinfo”! As The Post’s Miranda Devine reports, the FBI specifically warned Twitter to expect a “hack-and-leak” operation by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, likely in October 2020, a key Twitter official says in a sworn declaration — even though the agency knew very well that info floating around about him was 100% legitimate. Could evidence of an FBI coverup be any stronger? The information came from Hunter’s laptop, which the agency itself had in its possession since 2019, a year before it issued its warnings. And the FBI knew the laptop was legit, because in December 2019 it visited...
Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras
To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
