ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Chinese hackers stole more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds and unemployment benefits: Secret Service

Chinese government-affiliated hackers stole more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds dedicated to small businesses and unemployment benefits, the Secret Service revealed. The theft was discovered as part of a larger investigation in which $286 million was recovered in August, traced back to 15,000 fake accounts created at a...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jury considers verdict as socialite is accused of laundering cash by buying gold

The jury in the trial of socialite James Stunt, who is accused of money laundering, has retired to consider its verdicts.The 40-year-old ex-husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone is one of eight defendants on trial in relation to an alleged criminal network, which jurors have heard saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield from 2014 to 2016.Prosecutors say “criminal cash” was brought from all over the country to Mr Oldfield’s premises in West Yorkshire, before the scheme “went national” and Stunt’s offices in London also started receiving money.It is claimed the defendants hid the...
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
New York Post

‘Call him Sam Bankman Fraud’: FTX investors who lost up to $2M lash out

Evan Luthra says he lost more than $2 million when the FTX cryptocurrency exchange imploded last month. And he feels doubly injured seeing disgraced founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making the media rounds, stating that he had no idea about the “huge management failures” and “accounting f–k-ups” that led to the collapse. That Bankman-Fried has been holding court from what appears to be a stately home in the Bahamas, where he resides untouched by American law enforcement, is like salt on the wound. “SBF is rubbing it in on us,” Luthra, a 27-year-old investor/entrepreneur who lives in Mexico and India, told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
PYMNTS

Australia Sues Amex for Violating Credit Card Distribution Rules

Australia’s securities regulator says American Express issued customers cards without ensuring they understood them. In a lawsuit filed Monday (Dec. 6), the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) alleges that the credit card company was aware that customers might have some confusion about whether they were applying for a credit card or loyalty card when they signed up for the offering through the department store David Jones.
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
PYMNTS

Apple Beefs Up Cloud Encryption to Protect Data

Apple is adding three new tools to help users protect their data in the cloud. The new security features will be rolled out over the next year, Apple said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release. “We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and...
New York Post

FBI’s fake ‘warnings’ about our Hunter story were clearly a coverup to aid Joe Biden

Talk about spreading “disinfo”! As The Post’s Miranda Devine reports, the FBI specifically warned Twitter to expect a “hack-and-leak” operation by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, likely in October 2020, a key Twitter official says in a sworn declaration — even though the agency knew very well that info floating around about him was 100% legitimate. Could evidence of an FBI coverup be any stronger? The information came from Hunter’s laptop, which the agency itself had in its possession since 2019, a year before it issued its warnings. And the FBI knew the laptop was legit, because in December 2019 it visited...
Vice

Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras

To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy