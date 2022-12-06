I recently had dinner at Tonti’s Hand, an elegant new Parisian-style bistro in the Algiers Point neighborhood. A collaboration between film industry veterans Conner Turley and Chelsea Bruland, and long-time hospitality veteran A.J. McAlear, who most recently served as general manager and sommelier at Antoine’s, Tonti’s Hand features the handiwork of chef Freddy Augustin, most recently of Café Atchafalaya. With indoor banquette seating and an expansive bar as well as outdoor seating in both a garden setting as well as on the covered Verret Street sidewalk, the new space brings welcome dining diversity to the close-knit historic neighborhood.

