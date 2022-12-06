Read full article on original website
Gianna Hosts Feast of the Seven Fishes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Chef de Cuisine Jared Heider of Gianna offers the traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve dinner, known as the “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” for two nights only in December: Wed., Dec. 14, and Wed., Dec. 21. Chef Jared’s dinner is available as a four-course communal, family-style meal.
The Roosevelt to Host Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ’Tis the season for Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel!. From now until Dec. 24, you can enjoy our hand-crafted, four-course Réveillon Dinner menu for just $62 per person, plus taxes and gratuity at our renowned Fountain Lounge. Mouth-watering menu items include seared duck breast with miso honey roasted turnips and ‘Poulet Rouge’ with oyster dressing and winter vegetable ragout.
Christina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers Lead Next Wave Of FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Additions
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With less than one month to go before the return of FAN EXPO New Orleans, six celebrities from several iconic franchises have been added to the celebrity roster of the pop culture extravaganza set for January 6-8 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The exciting set of newcomers includes fan favorites Christina Ricci(“Addams Family,” “Wednesday”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”), Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” “Predator”). Bonnie Wright (“Harry Potter”) and the “Stranger Things” duo of Grace Van Dien and Eduardo Franco.
The Best New Culinary Finds in NOLA and Recipes for Easy Holiday Entertaining
I recently had dinner at Tonti’s Hand, an elegant new Parisian-style bistro in the Algiers Point neighborhood. A collaboration between film industry veterans Conner Turley and Chelsea Bruland, and long-time hospitality veteran A.J. McAlear, who most recently served as general manager and sommelier at Antoine’s, Tonti’s Hand features the handiwork of chef Freddy Augustin, most recently of Café Atchafalaya. With indoor banquette seating and an expansive bar as well as outdoor seating in both a garden setting as well as on the covered Verret Street sidewalk, the new space brings welcome dining diversity to the close-knit historic neighborhood.
Entergy Provides $100,000 Grant to Support Early Childhood Education in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La (press release) – To help provide free, high-quality early education to low-income Latino children and their families in Jefferson Parish, the Entergy Charitable Foundation is providing a $100,000 grant to the Jefferson Ready Start Network to launch a new two-generation program through the Jefferson Community Foundation.
