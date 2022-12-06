ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Longtime Monroe County District Attorney Howard Relin dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County’s longest-serving district attorney is being remembered for his. Howard Relin served four terms before stepping down in 2003. All told, he spent nearly 35 year working in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Relin was a familiar face in the newspaper and...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Rochester Student Receives Death Threats for Doing the Right Thing

Over a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were arrested for bringing a loaded revolver to school in Rochester. The gun was never taken out or used to threaten anyone, according to authorities. The students responsible were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. They were alerted to the presence of the firearm in the building by another female student who reported it, but she has since become the target of harassment and death threats around the school.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Accused Park Avenue area rapist now charged as a predator

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The man accused of raping one woman and trying to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood is now charged with being a predator. Hayden Cypressi walked into court to face a grand jury indictment of first-degree rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault. “I...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hot 99.1

Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)

What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
GATES, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Alliance aims to build more age-friendly community

The Monroe County Aging Alliance has become a joint initiative of the Rochester Area Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. The move formalizes the informal consortium that began a decade ago. The group members—aging service providers, city of Rochester and Monroe County representatives and...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

