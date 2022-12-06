Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Longtime Monroe County District Attorney Howard Relin dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County’s longest-serving district attorney is being remembered for his. Howard Relin served four terms before stepping down in 2003. All told, he spent nearly 35 year working in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Relin was a familiar face in the newspaper and...
Rochester Student Receives Death Threats for Doing the Right Thing
Over a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were arrested for bringing a loaded revolver to school in Rochester. The gun was never taken out or used to threaten anyone, according to authorities. The students responsible were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. They were alerted to the presence of the firearm in the building by another female student who reported it, but she has since become the target of harassment and death threats around the school.
Local health experts recommend early screenings for colon cancer
If there is no family history of colon cancer, the recommended age for screening is 45.
‘No end in sight:’ Local pharmacists address Amoxicillin shortage
With manufacturing backorders, those behind the counter say it's becoming harder to keep up with the demand.
WHEC TV-10
Fire in Wyoming County took 100 firefighters to control and destroyed multiple businesses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple businesses in Wyoming County have been wiped out by a devastating fire. It took around 100 firefighters from 15 companies to get the fire under control. It started Wednesday overnight at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw in Arcade. Fire crews say they fought the...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County deputies: Man arrested for planning to shoot coworkers at CooperVision
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — It was outside CooperVision early Monday that police say a Henrietta man -armed with a gun – waited. There, Dinesh Subedi, 24, was met by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to calls from concerned employees. According to the sheriff’s office, Subedi, who worked at...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
65-year-old shot multiple times near Public Market Wednesday afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 65-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in a Public Market parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said. Shortly after 4 p.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street just west of North Union Street for the report of […]
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man in 60s expected to survive after shooting near Rochester Public Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is critically injured but is expected to survive after he was shot near the Rochester Public Market on Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police are still searching for the shooter. Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. in a parking lot on Trinidad Street. Investigators say the...
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
WHEC TV-10
Accused Park Avenue area rapist now charged as a predator
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The man accused of raping one woman and trying to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood is now charged with being a predator. Hayden Cypressi walked into court to face a grand jury indictment of first-degree rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault. “I...
WHEC TV-10
Victor school officials speak to parents concerned about crash involving former student
VICTOR, N.Y. — School officials in Victor answered the questions of concerned parents at a meeting on Monday night. It all stems from a crash on the school campus involving a former student. Officials say the former student drove up onto a hill near an entrance to the school...
Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect
The investigation is ongoing.
iheart.com
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
WHEC TV-10
New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
WHEC TV-10
NYS report finds lending practices in Rochester still discriminate against people of color
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new report by the New York State Department of Financial Services found that lending practices are still discriminating against people of color in Rochester. The report comes 60 years after the discovery of redlining, the practice of denying a loan to someone because they’re from...
Major rehabilitation project completed on Interstate 390
The Department of Transportation emphasized the importance of improving Interstate 390 as it's a key route for travel — for residents and for businesses.
Driver Blows Up Gas Pump Doing Donuts in Upstate NY (VIDEO)
What are we thinking here? Police in Gates, New York released video surveillance of an Upstate driver that will blow your mind - while nearly blowing up an entire gas station. Check out the video below of a man who admitted to doing donuts in a gas station parking lot. Moments after he hit the accelerator, he hits a gas pump head-on and then flees.
Alliance aims to build more age-friendly community
The Monroe County Aging Alliance has become a joint initiative of the Rochester Area Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. The move formalizes the informal consortium that began a decade ago. The group members—aging service providers, city of Rochester and Monroe County representatives and...
