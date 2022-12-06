Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for John Day Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: John Day Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of up to three inches. * WHERE...John Day Basin. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT... For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas County / Lassen Park. * WHEN... For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow will be above 3500 feet.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, including portions of Interstate 5, and the Coastal Range. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet Thursday, lowering to 2500-3500 feet Friday, before rising to 3500-4500 feet Saturday. Snow levels will fall again Sunday to 2500-3500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Sac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Audubon; Carroll; Crawford; Sac Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Sac, Crawford, Carroll and Audubon counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snoqualmie Pass could see around 4 to 6 inches of snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow gradually ending this evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Generally west of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near the highway 20 corridor, lower amounts to the south. * WHERE...Generally east of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Gregory; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Webster Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest accumulations in the northern part of these counties. * WHERE...Humboldt, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin and Grundy counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo counties. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snowfall. Possible total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches for the valleys and 10 to 18 inches for the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Sherman; Valley; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...A mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. An additional glaze of ice and up to one half inch of snow. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions to continue in these areas though the evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet expected. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet from San Joaquin River Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare County. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and east central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,500 feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San Joaquin River. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
New storm system brings rain and snow to the West
Clear and cool temperatures remain in place for the East as we monitor another storm system bringing heavy rain and snow to the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Lancaster, Platte, Saline, Sarpy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Lancaster; Platte; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From now to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches above 3000 feet, with locally up to 2 feet possible on the higher peaks. Between 2000 and 3000 feet, additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a lull in snowfall rates later tonight into Friday morning between weather systems. Heaviest snowfall is expected Friday evening.
Comments / 0