Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT... For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas County / Lassen Park. * WHEN... For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 12:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennett, Todd, Tripp by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 13:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Todd; Tripp WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Bennett County, Todd County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain
Active weather will impact the West over the next few days, bringing rounds of mountain snow and rainfall. Record warmth will impact the South and the East Coast.
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Accumulating snow will result in winter driving conditions across mountain routes during the day Friday, particularly through Logan and Sardine Canyons.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches possible. Storm total of 2 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow expected primarily west of The Dalles.
Back-to-back winter storms bring heavy snow, critical fire conditions and even a possible haboob to the West
Two winter storms in less than a week will bring more than a foot of snow to the mountains, wind gusts of over 70 mph leading to the possibility of a wall of dust and the high danger of fire to the central and western US.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, including portions of Interstate 5, and the Coastal Range. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet Thursday, lowering to 2500-3500 feet Friday, before rising to 3500-4500 feet Saturday. Snow levels will fall again Sunday to 2500-3500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet expected with isolated heavier amounts to 5 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra specifically above 3,500 feet, Yosemite NP, including Yosemite Valley, and Upper San Joaquin River. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snoqualmie Pass could see around 4 to 6 inches of snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted .OVERVIEW...A round of snow will spread into parts of northeast Iowa late this evening and will reach the Interstate 94 corridor in central Wisconsin early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow gradually ending this evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Generally west of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are associated with a winter storm that will also produce rain on Saturday.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snowfall. Possible total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches for the valleys and 10 to 18 inches for the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet expected. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet from San Joaquin River Canyon southward to South End of the Upper Sierra in Tulare County. In addition, snow levels are expected to rise to around 6,000 feet on Saturday evening into Sunday morning before lowering back to around 3,500 feet by Sunday evening. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, strongest winds expected Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
