Effective: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO