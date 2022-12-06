Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Butler, Colfax, Lancaster, Platte, Saunders, Seward by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 16:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Colfax; Lancaster; Platte; Saunders; Seward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Polk; Sherman; Valley; York WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...A mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. An additional glaze of ice and up to one half inch of snow. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions to continue in these areas though the evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green Lake; Iowa; Lafayette; Marquette; Sauk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially into Saturday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow gradually ending this evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Generally west of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with a glaze of ice possible. * WHERE...Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and east central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near the highway 20 corridor, lower amounts to the south. * WHERE...Generally east of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek .OVERVIEW...A round of snow will spread into parts of northeast Iowa late this evening and will reach the Interstate 94 corridor in central Wisconsin early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT... For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas County / Lassen Park. * WHEN... For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Sanborn; Turner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houston, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Wabasha; Winona WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are associated with a winter storm that will also produce rain on Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted .OVERVIEW...A round of snow will spread into parts of northeast Iowa late this evening and will reach the Interstate 94 corridor in central Wisconsin early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, strongest winds expected Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
