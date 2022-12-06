Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Sac by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Audubon; Carroll; Crawford; Sac Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Sac, Crawford, Carroll and Audubon counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches possible. Storm total of 2 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow expected primarily west of The Dalles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and east central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT... For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas County / Lassen Park. * WHEN... For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow will be above 3500 feet.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Lancaster, Platte, Saline, Sarpy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Lancaster; Platte; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From now to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet, locally up to 5 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph, strongest Friday night into Saturday. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, and near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3000-4000 feet through Friday, rising on Saturday to 4000-5000 feet. Snow levels will fall again on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are associated with a winter storm that will also produce rain on Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 15:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 14:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-09 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Clay; Gregory; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snowfall. Possible total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches for the valleys and 10 to 18 inches for the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snoqualmie Pass could see around 4 to 6 inches of snow.
Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Webster Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest accumulations in the northern part of these counties. * WHERE...Humboldt, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin and Grundy counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek .OVERVIEW...A round of snow will spread into parts of northeast Iowa late this evening and will reach the Interstate 94 corridor in central Wisconsin early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion; Simpson; Smith DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into tonight .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo counties. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Garfield, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-08 17:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Eastern Cherry; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock; Thomas; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near the highway 20 corridor, lower amounts to the south. * WHERE...Generally east of highway 83 and north of highway 2. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening drive home from work.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Green Lake; Iowa; Lafayette; Marquette; Sauk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially into Saturday morning.
