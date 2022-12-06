Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic can’t sustain level of play, claims Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks have been getting MVP-level play from their superstar, Luka Doncic, this season. He leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game. The next highest scorer is Giannis Antetokounmpo at 31.9. Doncic is also fourth in the league with 8.5 per contest, to go with 8.5 rebounds.
NBA Fans Roast Suns After Mavericks Blow Them Out: "Luka Doncic Keeps Giving Devin Booker Nightmares"
The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Phoenix Suns to pick up their first regular season win against them since 2019.
NBC Sports
Watch Durant, Irving combine for 62 points to lift Nets past Hornets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Terry Rozier scored 30 points...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
News On 6
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
Mavs star Luka Doncic proves he’s the new triple-double king with latest absurd feat
Russell Westbrook may have normalized it, but tallying a triple-double remains an absurdly difficult feat. However, if there’s anyone who seems up to the task of chasing Westbrook’s triple-double record, it’s Luka Doncic, who is racking up triple-doubles at an incredible rate. In fact, Doncic filled the...
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Denver Nuggets (14-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) on Thursday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Blazers prediction and pick. Denver has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight but still sits in fourth place in the Western...
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk
December 8 - Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Nuggets attempt to put ugly losses behind them, gear up for Mavs
In less than 48 hours, the Denver Nuggets went from flying high to crashing and burning. A two-game losing streak
Wichita Eagle
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
Suns Have no Answer to Early Deficit in Blowout Loss to Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines center on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Will Miss Multiple Weeks
Little-used reserve Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will be sidelined for at least two weeks with the right ankle sprain that he suffered in the second half of yesterday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 6'6" backup small forward has appeared sporadically for L.A....
Yardbarker
Suns Humbled in Blowout to Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns saw some old nightmares come to fruition. The Dallas Mavericks have seen this movie before: A very good Suns team needing to be humbled in the worst way possible. The infamous Game 7 meltdown still lives in the minds of some in Phoenix, and an opening night win over the Mavericks helped temporarily ease those thoughts.
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts’ Game Has Grown, Now it’s Time to Win New York
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts has thrown three interceptions in 12 games. That’s as many as he threw in one game last year, and it just so happens that that one game was against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. That’s the same Giants and MetLife Stadium where...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson Excited to Face Lions For First Time Since Trade
When Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips first heard that acquiring Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions was a possibility, he could hardly believe it. "I was surprised," Phillips said on Thursday. "I said, 'Really, we have a chance to get this guy?' But there’s a lot of factors in those types of trades, in money and direction they’re going as opposed to us. But for us to be able to get a player like that during the season, especially right around the time things had happened with Irv (Smith Jr. getting hurt), it was a nice surprise."
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
Wichita Eagle
Can the Avalanche Withstand Their Injury Epidemic?
Help is not coming for the Colorado Avalanche. Not for a while, at least. Normally, I'd tee up a piece like this with some eloquent, near-poetic description of the Avalanche's injury woes that befall them at the moment, therein setting the stage for their courageous attempt to salvage their season despite their devastatingly shorthanded roster.
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott Reacts to Jason Garrett, Stanford Report
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won five of their last seven games heading into matchup against the Texans on Sunday afternoon. While preparing to try and pick up a fourth consecutive win, Prescott saw the news of his former coach, Jason Garrett, being named one of two finalists to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic. When asked about his thoughts on Garrett potentially leading the Pac-12 program, the two-time Pro Bowler was a huge advocate for his former coach.
