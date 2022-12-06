When Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips first heard that acquiring Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions was a possibility, he could hardly believe it. "I was surprised," Phillips said on Thursday. "I said, 'Really, we have a chance to get this guy?' But there’s a lot of factors in those types of trades, in money and direction they’re going as opposed to us. But for us to be able to get a player like that during the season, especially right around the time things had happened with Irv (Smith Jr. getting hurt), it was a nice surprise."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO