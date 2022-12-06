ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
News On 6

Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk

December 8 - Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury

HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday when the 1-10-1 Houston Texans face off against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cooks is dealing with an ongoing calf injury that sidelined him during the Texans' Week 13 loss to the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Will Miss Multiple Weeks

Little-used reserve Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will be sidelined for at least two weeks with the right ankle sprain that he suffered in the second half of yesterday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 6'6" backup small forward has appeared sporadically for L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Humbled in Blowout to Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns saw some old nightmares come to fruition. The Dallas Mavericks have seen this movie before: A very good Suns team needing to be humbled in the worst way possible. The infamous Game 7 meltdown still lives in the minds of some in Phoenix, and an opening night win over the Mavericks helped temporarily ease those thoughts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts’ Game Has Grown, Now it’s Time to Win New York

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts has thrown three interceptions in 12 games. That’s as many as he threw in one game last year, and it just so happens that that one game was against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. That’s the same Giants and MetLife Stadium where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson Excited to Face Lions For First Time Since Trade

When Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips first heard that acquiring Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions was a possibility, he could hardly believe it. "I was surprised," Phillips said on Thursday. "I said, 'Really, we have a chance to get this guy?' But there’s a lot of factors in those types of trades, in money and direction they’re going as opposed to us. But for us to be able to get a player like that during the season, especially right around the time things had happened with Irv (Smith Jr. getting hurt), it was a nice surprise."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Can the Avalanche Withstand Their Injury Epidemic?

Help is not coming for the Colorado Avalanche. Not for a while, at least. Normally, I'd tee up a piece like this with some eloquent, near-poetic description of the Avalanche's injury woes that befall them at the moment, therein setting the stage for their courageous attempt to salvage their season despite their devastatingly shorthanded roster.
Wichita Eagle

Dak Prescott Reacts to Jason Garrett, Stanford Report

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won five of their last seven games heading into matchup against the Texans on Sunday afternoon. While preparing to try and pick up a fourth consecutive win, Prescott saw the news of his former coach, Jason Garrett, being named one of two finalists to become Stanford’s next football coach, according to The Athletic. When asked about his thoughts on Garrett potentially leading the Pac-12 program, the two-time Pro Bowler was a huge advocate for his former coach.
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy