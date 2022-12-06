ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gerRj_0jZ2JeC500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zrAQ_0jZ2JeC500
Fernando Santos (l) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Getty/Hector Vivas

  • Portugal boss Fernando Santos has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • The forward appeared to react angrily to being substituted in Portugal's most recent World Cup match.
  • "I really didn't like it," said Santos, adding that the situation had now been resolved.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo was taken off by Santos 65 minutes into Portugal's shock 2-1 defeat to South Korea in its final Group H game on Friday.

As he left the field, the 37-year-old put an index finger to his lips, a gesture he later said was made to an opposition player and not to Santos.

Asked about the incident at a press conference on Tuesday, Santos said: "Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn't like it, not at all. I didn't like it. I really didn't like it."

But he said that the matter had been resolved behind closed doors.

"Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow's match," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PV7BX_0jZ2JeC500
Cristiano Ronaldo.

Getty/Cao Can

Santos' criticism of Ronaldo comes after the soccer star had his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent in late November.

Ronaldo was let go by United after he attacked the club, its manager Erik ten Hag, and its owners in a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo told Morgan that he didn't "have respect" for Ten Hag and accused United of showing a lack of "empathy" when his young daughter was hospitalized in July.

According to MARCA , Ronaldo is now close to agreeing a deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The Spanish newspaper reported last week that Al Nassr has offered the Portugal international a two-and-a-half year contract worth $207 million per year – a salary that would see him become the highest paid sportsperson in the world.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 49

Superman from twin city
2d ago

the man is worth 1 billion dollars..he is the next Tom Brady of soccer..he will still be playing g well into his 40's....

Reply(15)
12
Mr.Glock
2d ago

AGE CATCHES UP TO EVERYONE...And he can't accept the reality that he's not best in the world anymore. He's not even best on the bench anymore. But that Saudi team will make him the highest paid player ever. He's not even MLS quality anymore

Reply(4)
4
Cam Wise
1d ago

Good luck to the Saudi club, they might be buying headache for themselves! Unless they are going to work like a nanny for Ronaldo.

Reply
4
Related
E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo watched his Portugal replacement score World Cup hat trick

Cristiano Ronaldo at least had a great view of the goals. After starting Portugal’s first three games of the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was benched and named as a reserve for the team’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16. He was replaced by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos at striker in the lineup, who immediately made manager Fernando Santos’ decision look spot-on. Just 17 minutes into the game, Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club side Benfica, received a pass from Joao Felix a few feet inside the left side of the box. Although he seemingly lacked an angle to shoot,...
brytfmonline.com

Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Daily Mail

Hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'still an important' player for Portugal despite outshining his captain against Switzerland after replacing the dropped 37-year-old

Goncalo Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo is still an 'important' member of the Portugal squad despite being dropped to the bench for their last-16 clash with Switzerland. Ramos was selected ahead of the Portugal captain for Tuesday's game as Fernando Santos made the decision to drop Ronaldo after he reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea last Friday.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Daily Mail

Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!

Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
The Independent

‘Disaster!’: Spanish Newspapers react to Spain’s World Cup exit on penalties

Spain’s World Cup exit has left a bitter taste back home after Morocco stunned Luis Enrique’s side on penalties.A campaign in Qatar that started so bright after thrashing Costa Rica, La Furia Roja gradually lost momentum as old issues returned to haunt them.After 120 goalless minutes at Education City Stadium, a 3-0 shoot-out loss will leave Spain with nightmares, especially in the manner of the draw and then defeat with 77 percent possession, more than 1,000 passes but just one shot on target.Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed their spot kicks to bow out at the...
Insider

Insider

696K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy