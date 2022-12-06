State Roundup: New legislators get crash course in Annapolis; Mosby chides Mayor Scott over veto of pension bill; and county execs, councils sworn in

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and community leaders, announced the expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. The strategy, which has been piloted in Baltimore's Western Police District since January 2022, will expand to the Southwestern district in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year. Later in 2023, the Central District and Eastern District will follow, before the strategy is ultimately scaled citywide by mid-2024.According to the Mayor's Office, since launching the pilot demonstration, the Western District has seen a 33.8 percent, year-over-year decrease in both non-fatal shootings and homicides, ranking it as the least violent among other historically chronically...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO