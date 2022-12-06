ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

State Roundup: New legislators get crash course in Annapolis; Mosby chides Mayor Scott over veto of pension bill; and county execs, councils sworn in

By About
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Cracks continue to appear in Maryland GOP; church abuse survivors seek report; church lobbying arm hired former lawmakers

GOP IN TURMOIL: BITTER RIFT EMERGES BETWEEN COX, FORMER RUNNING MATE: The state Republican Party Convention is serving as a showcase for acrimony that runs deeper than even many Republicans realized. It has brought to the fore a bitter rift between failed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox and his running mate, Gordana Schifanelli, who is seeking to become the state party’s chairwoman over Cox’s opposition. Peter Jamison/The Washington Post.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Tiktok among platforms banned from state govt; slow response to filling jobless claims credited with saving state billions; new pot law to change criminal justice system

CITING CYBERSECURITY RISKS, HOGAN BANS TIKTOK, OTHERS FROM STATE GOVT: Maryland’s executive agencies will be barred from using the popular social media platform TikTok and other “Chinese and Russian-influenced products and platforms” because of cybersecurity risks, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. Sam Janesch and Hannah Gaskill/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's Group Violence Reduction Strategy to expand to Southwestern District in early 2023

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and community leaders, announced the expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. The strategy, which has been piloted in Baltimore's Western Police District since January 2022, will expand to the Southwestern district in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year. Later in 2023, the Central District and Eastern District will follow, before the strategy is ultimately scaled citywide by mid-2024.According to the Mayor's Office, since launching the pilot demonstration, the Western District has seen a 33.8 percent, year-over-year decrease in both non-fatal shootings and homicides, ranking it as the least violent among other historically chronically...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS

The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
BALTIMORE, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years.  The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy