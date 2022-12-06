State Roundup: New legislators get crash course in Annapolis; Mosby chides Mayor Scott over veto of pension bill; and county execs, councils sworn in

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Roundup: Cracks continue to appear in Maryland GOP; church abuse survivors seek report; church lobbying arm hired former lawmakers
GOP IN TURMOIL: BITTER RIFT EMERGES BETWEEN COX, FORMER RUNNING MATE: The state Republican Party Convention is serving as a showcase for acrimony that runs deeper than even many Republicans realized. It has brought to the fore a bitter rift between failed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox and his running mate, Gordana Schifanelli, who is seeking to become the state party’s chairwoman over Cox’s opposition. Peter Jamison/The Washington Post.
wypr.org
Councilman Ryan Dorsey will introduce a charter amendment to repeal voter approved term limits
A Baltimore City councilman will introduce a charter amendment to repeal Question K, a ballot measure passed overwhelmingly in November that limits City Hall officials to two terms in office. Should 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s charter amendment receive approval from the council and mayor, the earliest it would appear...
City Councilman proposes repealing term limits amid battle over pensions
One Baltimore City Council member is hoping to repeal Question K one month after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland county executives take oaths of office, not without some controversy
BEL AIR, Md. — Monday marked the start of new terms for many elected officials across Maryland. For many county executives in the region, it was the beginning of a second term. That's true for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Anne Arundel County...
weaa.org
Political analyst talks pension bill veto, roles of Baltimore City Council-members
On Monday, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott criticizing his veto of a bill that would allow elected officials to be eligible for pensions in 8 years instead of 12. John Dedie, political analyst joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the push back from...
foxbaltimore.com
Questions remain over the effectiveness of the Mayor’s GVRS crime fighting strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The program was piloted in Baltimore's Western Police District at the start of this year. On Tuesday, city officials used charts, graphs, and stats to declare gun violence in the Western District is now trending in the right direction. "I am confident that the strategy is...
State Roundup: Tiktok among platforms banned from state govt; slow response to filling jobless claims credited with saving state billions; new pot law to change criminal justice system
CITING CYBERSECURITY RISKS, HOGAN BANS TIKTOK, OTHERS FROM STATE GOVT: Maryland’s executive agencies will be barred from using the popular social media platform TikTok and other “Chinese and Russian-influenced products and platforms” because of cybersecurity risks, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. Sam Janesch and Hannah Gaskill/The Baltimore Sun.
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates
Social conservatives won seats on 14 school boards across the state. The post Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Baltimore's Group Violence Reduction Strategy to expand to Southwestern District in early 2023
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and community leaders, announced the expansion of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. The strategy, which has been piloted in Baltimore's Western Police District since January 2022, will expand to the Southwestern district in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year. Later in 2023, the Central District and Eastern District will follow, before the strategy is ultimately scaled citywide by mid-2024.According to the Mayor's Office, since launching the pilot demonstration, the Western District has seen a 33.8 percent, year-over-year decrease in both non-fatal shootings and homicides, ranking it as the least violent among other historically chronically...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS
The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
foxbaltimore.com
City Council President pressed for answers as city council convenes post-pension bill veto
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the most part it seems the controversial pension eligibility bill could officially be off the table. But of course that depends on the city council president's next move and FOX45 News is pressing him for answers. The city council had its first meeting Monday since...
Newly elected council member wants to keep job as teacher in Harford Co.
Snubbed from attending an inaugural ceremony to take office, newly elected Harford County Commission Member Jacob Bennett says it is not a Charter violation to keep his other job as school teacher.
WBAL Radio
Nick Mosby releases letter to Mayor criticizing veto of council pension bill
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby released a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday that criticized his veto of a bill that would allow City Council members to be eligible for pensions in eight years rather than 12. Mosby said the veto represented a missed opportunity to attract qualified...
WTOP
Md. puts off awarding controversial airport concessions contract — but not before current vendor sues
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland Aviation Administration has halted the process of awarding a lucrative contract to manage the expansive concessions operations at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The MAA,...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years. The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
WTOP
Anne Arundel students to go back to school before Labor Day
School bells will ring before Labor Day in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, next year. The Board of Education voted to adopt a new school-year calendar that starts Aug. 28, 2023, and ends on June 13, 2024. The new calendar will have a three-day Thanksgiving break, a week for Easter, closings...
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
