dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shares First Glimpse into WAGMI Temple Inside SHIB Metaverse
Yesterday, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Metaverse developer team shared a sneak peek into the WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It) Temple, the first in a series of HUBs. The conceptual artwork and inspiration sources for WAGMI Temple were revealed in August. Three months later, the SHIB Army has a...
dailycoin.com
Solana Free-to-Play Game Genopets to Introduce Crafting Feature
Genopets launches a crafting feature, which lets players create different items and hidden recipes and the opportunity to craft improved add-ons. The first crafting phase introduces add-on variations with unique visual styles and numerous crystal color variants. Through the introduction of the new crafting system, players can create crystals and...
dailycoin.com
WAX-Based Game Blockchain Brawlers Goes Live: What Can Players Expect?
Tyranno Studios, the team behind the project, began development in November of 2021. The game is designed by Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering. Players can now test out wrestlers and participate in Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches. Each player can log in with their WAX-based cryptocurrency wallet and begin playing...
dailycoin.com
Polygon Announces Another Collaboration: Starbucks Rewards Loyalty Program
Polygon will host Starbucks’ loyalty program, Starbucks Odyssey, on Polygon. The program provides customers with an interactive engagement called a Journey. Customers will earn points for participating in the Journey, and engagement is tied to in-store purchases. Upon completion, their participation will earn them a Starbucks Odyssey “Journey Stamp”...
