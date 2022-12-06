Read full article on original website
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile
It’s a big night for significant exits, as Trevor Noah checks out of The Daily Show after seven years, and Kelli Giddish goes through the SVU revolving door after 11 seasons. Netflix drops the first half of a Harry & Meghan tell-all docuseries. ABC presents the annual CMA Country Christmas special, followed by a Superstar profile of Reba McEntire.
See the Stars of George & Tammy Compared to the Real-Life People They Play
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the cast of the six-part television series about the partnership, for better or for worse, of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette Tammy Wynette, played by Jessica Chastain in the six-episode limited series George & Tammy, was a country icon born May 5, 1942, in Mississippi. Early in life, Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, worked picking cotton and later enrolled in beauty school. It wasn't until 1965 that the young...
Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows...
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Reveal Secrets of Learning to Sing Like Country’s Royal Couple in ‘George & Tammy’
It’s all about the nose. That is the secret to singing classic country music, or at least getting to the heart of the style of singing brought back to life in “George & Tammy,” according to the actors who inhabit the title roles, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Variety caught up with the actors as they made the rounds recently to discuss playing George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the six-episode limited series, which premieres Sunday night on both Showtime and Paramount+. (It’ll be a Showtime exclusive for the following episodes.) They discussed how they worked with vocal coaches and music...
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Reba McEntire’s Career Will Be Chronicled on ABC ‘Superstar’ Series
Reba McEntire and her highly successful career in country music, television and more will be showcased on a new edition of ABC News' Superstar series on Thursday, Dec. 8. The one-hour special is set to document McEntire's journey from her start in her home state of Oklahoma through her record-breaking career of 45 years, with all the "experiences, triumphs and losses" in between. Fans can expect never-before-seen childhood photos and behind-the-scenes footage during the special.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Jessica Chastain’s reign continues as ‘George and Tammy’ sets a Showtime record and ‘A Doll’s House’ eyes its Broadway premiere
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon have set a record 50-years in the making with the debut of their newest emotional Showtime hit series, George & Tammy. After debuting on Sunday, Dec. 4, the numbers are in, and Showtime is calling it the most-watched premiere in almost 50 years of Showtime’s existence. The series drew in the likes of 3.3 million same day and live broadcast viewers, and we can’t say we’re surprised.
‘George & Tammy’ Opens Strong for Showtime
Limited series “George & Tammy” delivered a solid opening for Showtime and two other Paramount outlets in its Sunday debut. In total, the premiere airing across three nets — Showtime, Paramount Network and CMT — brought in 3.3 million viewers. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as married country music superstars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. With the other Paramount platforms factored in, the “George & Tammy” premiere marked a high for a Showtime original series in multi-platform era. ” ‘George & Tammy’ made history as the most-watched Showtime premiere ever, thanks to the...
Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell Join Forces in Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Lineup, Plus LGBTQ Couple Gets Spotlight
Tis the season! Hallmark Channel is skipping right over the autumn season and getting fans into the holiday spirit with the announcement of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” lineup. Hallmark Media is kicking off the holidays on Friday, October 21, with Noel Next Door starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. The festive film, which will […]
Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70
Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Dec. 2 of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis...
‘Wicked’ Movie Casts Ethan Slater Opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (EXCLUSIVE)
Broadway veteran Ethan Slater, who scored a Tony nomination for “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” has been cast as Boq in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of “Wicked.” In the film, directed by Jon M. Chu, Slater is joining the previously announced cast of Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Variety also reported that Jeff Goldblum is in talks to play the Wizard. A prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” the Tony Award-winning stage musical “Wicked” tells the story of everything leading up to Dorothy’s arrival in Oz and the secret friendship between Glinda the Good Witch...
Elle King reveals she suffered a concussion after falling down stairs: 'All is well'
Country music singer Elle King revealed she slipped down stairs prepping a bottle for her son and suffered a concussion. King will resume performing in 2023.
Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming
Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie. Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders....
Reba McEntire Reunites With Melissa Peterman! Find Out When 'The Hammer' Premieres and Watch a Sneak Peek
Lifetime is teaming up once again with country music superstar and award-winning entertainer Reba McEntire for Reba McEntire's The Hammer, a new movie inspired by real-life traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker. McEntire previously teamed up with Lifetime when she starred and executive produced Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune. The Hammer...
