Palm Beach County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Combating climate change to bring record crowd, climate heavyweights to summit

The wide-range of topics in itself represents 'tremendous progress' in the recognition of climate change, one panelist said. The 14th Annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Leadership Summit will bring the largest-ever crowd to Broward County Thursday for discussions about climate change and surrounding issues — including the “woke” investing that Gov. Ron DeSantis is purging from state portfolios.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Downtown business group asks West Palm Beach to impose moratorium on marijuana dispensaries

An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority, a 55-year-old independent taxing group that represents downtown business owners, said in a letter to city officials that "the proliferation of this type of business has a deleterious effect on the area by sending the wrong message about our community, creates a negative perception of our place, and prevents other, more beneficial types of businesses from opening."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale election drama ends as new commission sworn into office

Three new commissioners took their seats on the dais Tuesday before a standing-room-only crowd at Fort Lauderdale City Hall — even John Herbst, the newly elected District 1 commissioner whose residency was challenged by a losing candidate. “Running for office is not for the faint of heart,” Herbst said after taking his seat on the end of the dais. Pamela Beasley-Pittman, the first Black woman ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tripsavvy.com

9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
US News and World Report

The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

