Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
New party leadership coming for Republicans in Miami-Dade, Democrats in Palm Beach County
Post-Midterm party shakeups are coming in two counties with surprising election results. Rep. Alex Rizo is the new Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Republican Party, charged with sustaining a red wave in the county that proved one for the history books this past election. Before last month’s Midterms, only Miami’s...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Health Care District of Palm Beach County
Each appointee will take three previously vacant seats the Governor has the sole power to fill. Gov. Ron DeSantis has filled three commission vacancies for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, an independent taxing district that provides numerous local health care services. On Tuesday, DeSantis announced the appointments...
floridapolitics.com
Combating climate change to bring record crowd, climate heavyweights to summit
The wide-range of topics in itself represents 'tremendous progress' in the recognition of climate change, one panelist said. The 14th Annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Leadership Summit will bring the largest-ever crowd to Broward County Thursday for discussions about climate change and surrounding issues — including the “woke” investing that Gov. Ron DeSantis is purging from state portfolios.
Downtown business group asks West Palm Beach to impose moratorium on marijuana dispensaries
An influential business group has asked West Palm Beach to impose a six-month moratorium on the approval of more medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority, a 55-year-old independent taxing group that represents downtown business owners, said in a letter to city officials that "the proliferation of this type of business has a deleterious effect on the area by sending the wrong message about our community, creates a negative perception of our place, and prevents other, more beneficial types of businesses from opening."
Fort Lauderdale election drama ends as new commission sworn into office
Three new commissioners took their seats on the dais Tuesday before a standing-room-only crowd at Fort Lauderdale City Hall — even John Herbst, the newly elected District 1 commissioner whose residency was challenged by a losing candidate. “Running for office is not for the faint of heart,” Herbst said after taking his seat on the end of the dais. Pamela Beasley-Pittman, the first Black woman ...
Palm Beach County schools reviewing LGBTQ+ policies after state raises legal questions
Florida education leaders are taking aim at several LGBTQ+ protections by the School District of Palm Beach County, calling them a violation of state law and pressing for a response by the end of the week. School board members are expected to weigh in during their meeting Wednesday afternoon, addressing...
Fisher appointed Broward County mayor, vows to concentrate on “the three C’s”
Pompano Beach’s longtime former mayor Lamar Fisher was voted in by his peers on the Broward County Commission, Nov. 30, to serve as mayor. Fisher’s term runs until November of 2023. He said he plans to visit all 31 cities that make up Broward County, “to hopefully demonstrate...
floridapolitics.com
Winner of Sunny Isles Beach Mayor runoff could change as rejected ballots are cured
Just 26 votes separate the two candidates. Sixty mail-in ballots remain uncounted. A heated race for Sunny Isles Beach Mayor has reached a tentative conclusion as challenger Larisa Svechin received just over two dozen more votes than incumbent Dana Goldman. But that result still pends certification and could swing the...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
Palm Beach County commissioners debate future of Agricultural Reserve
Construction is booming in Palm Beach County with new housing developments, shopping and entertainment districts. However, what some may see as progress others may call a broken promise.
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Iconic News Stand on Clematis Street to close over lease disagreement
WEST PALM BEACH — The biggest little store in the world is closing its doors this month after a decades-long run on the hottest street in town. Clematis Street News Stand, the only souvenir shop in downtown West Palm Beach, will close Dec. 31 after a disagreement between the store's owner and the building's new landlord. ...
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
Celebrity lineup: 6 top food stars coming to Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival
This is the weekend the culinary stars align over Palm Beach and four surrounding cities. The Michelin stars. The James Beard Award winners. The Food Network celebs. The “Top Chef” alums. A constellation of them are in town for the nearly sold-out Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. ...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses
There's a heated debate between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County concerning Northlake Boulevard.
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
Comments / 0