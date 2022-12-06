After kidnapping a wealthy British tourist in Italy and chaining him to a ladder in a ransom plot, four friends have been found guilty. Sam Demilecamps was tortured and beaten while he was held captive for eight days, the group not letting him go until his father paid €7,000 ($7,300). Demilecamps told the court he was snatched while staying at a hostel in Florence after the captors saw him “spending lavishly.” The defense had accused Demilecamps of being in on the plot, pointing to his alleged past with the kidnappers, but ultimately the judge ruled in favor of Demilecamps. Ahemd Rajraji was sentenced to eight years, Dona Conte and Rubens Beliga Gnaga were given five years and two months each, and Aurora Carpani was sentenced to three years and three months. They will appeal the sentences, according to Rajrari’s lawyer, each serving house arrest until the appeal is considered next year.Read it at Daily Mail

