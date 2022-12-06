Currently there are 1,522 students going to OHS. There are 13 people on the OHS kitchen staff. Doing these jobs can be hard, resulting in less people applying for the jobs. The kitchen staff at Owatonna High School’s hours are fairly similar to those of a student. The kitchen staff start their day around 8 a.m. depending on if they are helping with breakfast or not. If not, they are starting to prepare lunch for the day. Depending on the meal for that day, the time it takes to prepare the meal varies.

