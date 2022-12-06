ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Comments / 2

Related
swnewsmedia.com

Rep.-elect Tabke to serve as assistant majority leader in Minnesota House

Brad Tabke, a Shakopee DFLer recently elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, was chosen last week to serve as an assistant majority leader. According to a press release from Tabke, he was elected by current and incoming DFL state representatives of the 2023-2024 legislative biennium. “I am honored to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

New events announced for Paint the Town Pink 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Hormel Institute is announcing the schedule for Paint the Town Pink 2023. The annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at the Institute will include several new events:. ● January 8 - Greater Mower County PTTP Event. ● January 10 - Business After Hours at...
AUSTIN, MN
KEYC

$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
NEW ULM, MN
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna

The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ohsmagnet.com

Shortage of kitchen staff affects OHS

Currently there are 1,522 students going to OHS. There are 13 people on the OHS kitchen staff. Doing these jobs can be hard, resulting in less people applying for the jobs. The kitchen staff at Owatonna High School’s hours are fairly similar to those of a student. The kitchen staff start their day around 8 a.m. depending on if they are helping with breakfast or not. If not, they are starting to prepare lunch for the day. Depending on the meal for that day, the time it takes to prepare the meal varies.
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Positions open at Rochester Federal Medical Center

(ABC 6 News) – It’s national recruitment day for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Rochester’s Federal Medical Center is among those institutions looking to fill some important positions. On the first Saturday of every month through the 2023 fiscal year, FMC will be hosting a job...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Blue Earth County holding mental health expo

Psychology therapy session. Female patient talking to mental health professional. Blue Earth County will hold an inaugural mental health expo next week. Never G;ve Up 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Tuesday, December 13. The event will include an...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels

Q: How many police officers sat on the jury during the trials of the cops who participated in the murder of George Floyd? A: Zero. In the rare instances in which police officers are put on trial for criminal acts committed during their working hours, the members of the jury who determine guilt or innocence […] The post Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy