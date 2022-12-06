The holidays can be fun & festive, but sometimes get frenzied or even farcical! What happens when a menorah lighting goes awry or the attempt to make gourmet stuffing falls flat? Is it worth the long flight to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ethiopia? And what was Christmas in Hawaii like with George Carlin? Those burning questions will be answered and have you laughing and perhaps even dancing in your seats when Jingle Tales & Tunes comes to The Colony Theatre on Tuesday, December 13th.

