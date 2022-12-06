Read full article on original website
Related
myburbank.com
Jingle Tales & Tunes Brings Holiday Stories and Songs to the Colony Theatre
The holidays can be fun & festive, but sometimes get frenzied or even farcical! What happens when a menorah lighting goes awry or the attempt to make gourmet stuffing falls flat? Is it worth the long flight to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ethiopia? And what was Christmas in Hawaii like with George Carlin? Those burning questions will be answered and have you laughing and perhaps even dancing in your seats when Jingle Tales & Tunes comes to The Colony Theatre on Tuesday, December 13th.
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Family Service Agency Dedicates the Michael And Anthony Portantino Suicide Prevention Library & Resource Center
Family Service Agency of Burbank is a 501(C)3 non-profit social service agency dedicated to providing quality mental health care for all and eliminating domestic violence, suicide, and all other forms of interpersonal violence, as well as preventing homelessness and serving our respected veterans and their families. FSA provides critical life-changing and often lifesaving, counseling and preventive services at the Burbank location, on 18 Burbank school campuses, and in three residential treatment facilities.
myburbank.com
Girls’ Water Polo Preview: Burroughs, Burbank Ready To Stay Afloat In Pacific League
Last season, the Burroughs High girls’ water polo team captured the Pacific League championship and qualified for the CIF postseason. Across town, Burbank finished near the bottom of league and below the playoff cutline. With a group of key returners in the fold, the Bears and Bulldogs will look...
myburbank.com
Burroughs Girls Hoops Claim 29-24 Decision Over Glendale
There were no style points handed out, but it was a win and that’s the most important statistic Burroughs High girls’ basketball coach Vicky Oganyan will take with her. On Thursday night, the Bears shot 16.6 percent from the field on eight for 48 and 71.4 percent on 10 of 14 from the free-throw line and behind a co-game-best 12 points from freshman point guard Malia Harney, prevailed 29-24 over visiting Glendale in a Pacific League opener.
Comments / 0