A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Christian Rodriguez Awarded USA Baseball International Performance of the Year
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s Christian Rodriguez was awarded USA Baseball International Performance of the Year after his outstanding performance in the 18U World Cup in September. Rodriguez competed for Team USA and won a gold medal. Coming into the semifinals game with the bases loaded and nobody out, Rodriguez struck...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Girl’s Cross Country Team From Dillard High continues its rise to the top
The casual high school sports fan has probably never even given cross country a passing thought- understandable but nevertheless disappointing. While hundreds of students and parents eagerly attend Dillard football games, the same attention and enthusiasm falls woefully short when speaking of cross country, a sport that demands courage, endurance, sacrifice and commitment sans the physicality, immediate excitement and anticipation inherent in football or other traditional sports . I continue to draw the comparison because both are fall sports held at similar times. However, on many high school and college campuses, the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed. For example, who knows or has ever heard of Katelin Tuohy or Charles Hicks? Allow me the privilege of sparing you the aggravation. Katelin led the Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina State University Wolfpack to the 2022 NCAA Division I XC championship, winning her first individual title in 19:27 while garnering the team’s second consecutive title. Stanford’s Charles Hicks won the men’s individual XC title, setting a course record at Oklahoma State University with a time of 28:43, one second ahead of pre-race favorite Nic Young of Northern Arizona, NCAA men’s XC ‘22 champs. Dillard’s program, under the astute, capable leadership of Coach Davidson Gill, has quickly, albeit quietly, risen in stature locally and statewide. For the novice or unfamiliar , Coach Gill offers some basic machinations of the sport. Cross country races in high school are normally 5k or 3.1 miles and major races normally consist of around 150 to 200 kids. 7 runners from each team entering a given meet usually compete with only the top 5 runners from each team count scoring wise to determine individual and team finishes unless a tie breaker is needed. In that case , the top 5 runners‘ places are tallied up and the lowest score determines the winner. Coach Gill attributes the success of Dillard Cross Country to a stellar group of dedicated and talented athletes who epitomize the heart, grit, endurance and stamina needed to successfully compete. Christina Coleman is a high school junior who started running on the high school team her 7th grade year and has been top 6 runner in the state the last 3 years. Her personal best time is 18:15 ; so far she has distinguished herself as an individual district, regional and county champion.
stateoftheu.com
8 Canes I hope stay with the program
Welcome to the new world of college football. On Monday, the college football transfer portal opened, and thousands of players are now available to any program around the country. Miami is no stranger to that trend; in fact, the Canes are one of the top programs as far as players leaving...
miamitimesonline.com
FHSAA state championship playoffs near the end
The final Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round is nigh as we head toward the end of a thrilling 2022 season at Traz Powell Stadium. The state semifinals round took place at “The Mecca” and game play did not disappoint. The top-rated Miami Central Rockets defeated the Lakewood Spartans (St. Petersburg) 39-21.
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
Young Jewish Professionals Holds ‘Chanukah on the Ranch’ Celebration
Young Jewish Professionals of Broward invites others to a celebration of Chanukah. Chanukah on the Ranch takes place at the sprawling Apache Sunsets Horse Rescue located at 5401 Godfrey Road in Parkland on Monday, December 19, from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Organized by Young Jewish Professionals, a not-for-profit...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
We are expecting a capacity crowd at this Thursday’s Annual Holiday Membership Breakfast sponsored once again by Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. The event is being held at Broken Sound Country Club and we have an exciting program for our members and guests. In addition to hearing from Doug Mosley, Executive Director of the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, we will also hear from representatives from the two competing teams! Representing the University of Toledo Rockets is Head Coach Jason Candle. We welcome Coach Candle back to our community as the winning coach from the 2015 Bowl Game! Representing the Liberty University Flames is Robert Goodman, Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Ticket Sales Athletics Administration. We look forward to hearing from Robert and Coach Candle as they share their strategies on how to take home the 2022 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Championship Trophy.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
Artist Nava Lundy Paintings on Display at the Parkland Library
Throughout December, the Parkland Library will display paintings by local artist Nava Lundy. The Parkland Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is no price for admission. Lundy, who Parkland Talk featured in 2019,...
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre Presents ‘The Selfish Giant’ At The Parkland Library
The Parkland Library invites residents to see Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre perform Oscar Wilde’s fairytale The Selfish Giant, the story of a giant with a garden of peach trees who learns to share. Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre offers original adaptations of classic children’s stories and tours...
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters
Sandwiched between Miami and Palm Springs along the east coast of Florida, Fort Lauderdale is a great place to charter a fishing boat. Fishing trips from Fort Lauderdale can be enjoyed both on private excursions or, more affordably, as part of a shared fishing charter. The common duration of a charter trip is around four hours, although full days at sea are available too. Naturally, private charters are pricier but are a popular option for those looking to catch specific fish or who want the undivided attention of your guide and captain. Here are five of the best Fort Lauderdale fishing charters currently on offer.
Parkland Chamber of Commerce Invites Its Members to Empowering Women Luncheon
The Parkland Chamber of Commerce invites its members for a luncheon featuring guest speakers. On Thursday, December 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Parkland Chamber of Commerce members are invited to attend the Empowering Women Luncheon at the Parkland Golf & Country Club. The luncheon – organized by...
New School Next Year For Your Palm Beach County High School Student?
Boundary Meeting Set For Thursday. It Will Be Completely Virtual. Big Changes Possible In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach For Middle and High School Students. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — High School and Middle School zoning may be about to change dramatically for […]
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
Sawgrass Nature Center Invites Kids to ‘Camp Wild’ for Winter Break
Parents looking for a safe and exciting place for their children over winter break have a great option in Coral Springs. The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital’s Camp Wild is an interactive environmental day camp where campers from ages 6 -12 explore the outdoors and learn about environmental topics through prepared lessons and interaction with the Nature Center’s permanent animal ambassadors.
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
Will Superintendent Vickie Cartwright be reinstated? School Board to vote on it
MIAMI - The Broward School Board is planning to vote on whether to reinstate Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. It's one of several options being considered by the board regarding the superintendent's role to be discussed on Tuesday. This is despite granting a 90-day action period for her to address 15 criticisms of her work. They included questions about her leadership, judgment, and decision-making. The previous board voted five-to-four in favor of her firing. But that vote happened before four appointees by Governor Ron DeSantis were replaced by newly-elected members.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
