Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Related
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Christian Rodriguez Awarded USA Baseball International Performance of the Year
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s Christian Rodriguez was awarded USA Baseball International Performance of the Year after his outstanding performance in the 18U World Cup in September. Rodriguez competed for Team USA and won a gold medal. Coming into the semifinals game with the bases loaded and nobody out, Rodriguez struck...
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Basketball Player Abbey HSU Wins Ivy League Conference Award
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls’ basketball player Abbey Hsu was officially named the Ivy League women’s basketball Player of the Week for Columbia University. The Parkland native, who started her high school career with MSD, averaged 24.5 points per game during their wins over Marist and Lafayette. Columbia won both games by an average of 48.5 points to help push their record to 7-2. The junior also moved into the top 10 on Columbia’s all-time scoring list and now sits eighth with 1,063 in her career. She also went 7-8 from the three-point line in the win over Lafayette.
Boca Raton head football coach David Angell steps down
Boca Raton football head coach David Angell announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the Bobcats' program to spend more time with family. Angell's letter to his players and their families was shared on the team's Twitter page. ...
West Palm Beach, December 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Suncoast HS soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Newman High School on December 06, 2022, 20:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
REMINDER: School Boundary Meeting Tonight, Middle, High School Students May Be Moving
Students In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach May Be Reassigned For 2023-2024 School Year. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Middle and High School students enrolled in the Palm Beach County School District may be facing a move next year. Two new schools in […]
Shawn Cerra Named Vice Mayor of the City of Coral Springs
Shawn Cerra was named vice mayor of Coral Springs on Wednesday, unanimously appointed by the commission. Newly re-elected in November, Cerra first served on the commission in 2019. A Coral Springs resident and active member of the community and a resident since 1993, Cerra is an advocate for neighborhood unity,...
quartersnacks.com
‘DUPLEX 4’ Is Now Live
The Duplex dudes out of West Palm Beach have been on an absolute tear these past two years, and still found room to kick 2022 into hyperdrive. DUPLEX 3 dropped this past spring, and in the eight months since, they’ve come back with a sequel, somehow expanding the crew even further — if the increased size of the crowd celebrating at the bottom of each stair-set is any indicator.
Palm Beach County schools announce high school graduation dates
Thousands of high schoolers in Palm Beach County received long-awaited news on Wednesday. The school district announced dates, locations and times for 32 graduation ceremonies scheduled for next year. While the majority of ceremonies are for traditional high schools, the graduation lineup also includes specialized programs and academies. Most will take place at...
cw34.com
Jupiter High School on lockdown following medical emergency with student
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after an incident involving a student. At 10:23 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County sent out a call to parents and staff. The text of it read:. Good morning, Jupiter HS parents and...
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
WSVN-TV
Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School is on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said.
tripsavvy.com
9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
foodgressing.com
Fleming’s Steakhouse Fort Lauderdale Florida Opens
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is bringing its culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to Fort Lauderdale’s premier shopping and dining destination on Las Olas Blvd with a new restaurant location. Situated in the Las Olas Central Business District, Fleming’s invites the community of Fort...
US News and World Report
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Wake-Up Breakfast Takes Place December 13
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber invites the community to mingle and connect with its end-of-the-year networking breakfast. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber Wake-Up Breakfast takes place on December 13 from 7:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. at The Country Club of Coral Springs, located at 10900 West Sample Road.
Fort Lauderdale election drama ends as new commission sworn into office
Three new commissioners took their seats on the dais Tuesday before a standing-room-only crowd at Fort Lauderdale City Hall — even John Herbst, the newly elected District 1 commissioner whose residency was challenged by a losing candidate. “Running for office is not for the faint of heart,” Herbst said after taking his seat on the end of the dais. Pamela Beasley-Pittman, the first Black woman ...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
Artist Nava Lundy Paintings on Display at the Parkland Library
Throughout December, the Parkland Library will display paintings by local artist Nava Lundy. The Parkland Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There is no price for admission. Lundy, who Parkland Talk featured in 2019,...
Parkland Talk
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0