Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls’ basketball player Abbey Hsu was officially named the Ivy League women’s basketball Player of the Week for Columbia University. The Parkland native, who started her high school career with MSD, averaged 24.5 points per game during their wins over Marist and Lafayette. Columbia won both games by an average of 48.5 points to help push their record to 7-2. The junior also moved into the top 10 on Columbia’s all-time scoring list and now sits eighth with 1,063 in her career. She also went 7-8 from the three-point line in the win over Lafayette.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO