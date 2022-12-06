ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Talk

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Basketball Player Abbey HSU Wins Ivy League Conference Award

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls’ basketball player Abbey Hsu was officially named the Ivy League women’s basketball Player of the Week for Columbia University. The Parkland native, who started her high school career with MSD, averaged 24.5 points per game during their wins over Marist and Lafayette. Columbia won both games by an average of 48.5 points to help push their record to 7-2. The junior also moved into the top 10 on Columbia’s all-time scoring list and now sits eighth with 1,063 in her career. She also went 7-8 from the three-point line in the win over Lafayette.
PARKLAND, FL
High School Soccer PRO

West Palm Beach, December 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Shawn Cerra Named Vice Mayor of the City of Coral Springs

Shawn Cerra was named vice mayor of Coral Springs on Wednesday, unanimously appointed by the commission. Newly re-elected in November, Cerra first served on the commission in 2019. A Coral Springs resident and active member of the community and a resident since 1993, Cerra is an advocate for neighborhood unity,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
quartersnacks.com

‘DUPLEX 4’ Is Now Live

The Duplex dudes out of West Palm Beach have been on an absolute tear these past two years, and still found room to kick 2022 into hyperdrive. DUPLEX 3 dropped this past spring, and in the eight months since, they’ve come back with a sequel, somehow expanding the crew even further — if the increased size of the crowd celebrating at the bottom of each stair-set is any indicator.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’

For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tripsavvy.com

9 Best Beaches Near West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida, contrary to its name, is actually on Florida’s east coast, just 70 miles north of Miami. Why “West”? Well, West Palm is west of the barrier island, Palm Beach, a narrow strip of land just off mainland Florida, bisected by the Lake Worth Lagoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Ash Jurberg

The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

Fleming’s Steakhouse Fort Lauderdale Florida Opens

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is bringing its culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to Fort Lauderdale’s premier shopping and dining destination on Las Olas Blvd with a new restaurant location. Situated in the Las Olas Central Business District, Fleming’s invites the community of Fort...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
US News and World Report

The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale election drama ends as new commission sworn into office

Three new commissioners took their seats on the dais Tuesday before a standing-room-only crowd at Fort Lauderdale City Hall — even John Herbst, the newly elected District 1 commissioner whose residency was challenged by a losing candidate. “Running for office is not for the faint of heart,” Herbst said after taking his seat on the end of the dais. Pamela Beasley-Pittman, the first Black woman ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
