Intuit, Royal Caribbean Cruises And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 2 days ago

The Nasdaq tumbled by over 200 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Roku

  • The Trade: Roku, Inc. ROKU SVP, Corporate Development Gilbert Fuchsberg sold a total of 2,040 shares at an average price of $59.16. The insider received around $120.69 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Keybanc recently downgraded Roku from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • What Roku Does: Roku, Inc., headquartered in San Jose, California, operates a TV streaming platform.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

  • The Trade: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold a total of 1,317,977 shares at an average price of $60.71. The insider received around $80.01 million as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Royal Caribbean reports strong demand, and said Black Friday was single largest booking day in the company’s 53-year history.
  • What Royal Caribbean Cruises Does: Royal Caribbean Cruises, founded in 1968, operates as a cruise company worldwide.

D.R. Horton

  • The Trade: D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI Director Michael R Buchanan sold a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $86.48. The insider received around $172.97 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: JP Morgan, last month, maintained D.R. Horton with an Overweight and raised the price target from $81 to $100.
  • What D.R. Horton Does: D.R. Horton, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States.

F5

  • The Trade: F5, Inc. FFIV EVP, Worldwide Sales Michael Chad Whalen sold a total of 2,488 shares at an average price of $155.31. The insider received around $386.42 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: F5, late October, issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates..
  • What F5 Does: F5, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

Intuit

  • The Trade: Intuit Inc. INTU EVP, SBSEG Alexander James Chriss sold a total of 1,545 shares at an average price of $407.89. The insider received around $630.19 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Intuit recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • What Intuit Does: Intuit, headquartered in Mountain View, California, provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

