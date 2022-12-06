ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rvahub.com

Sip and Shop at Stony Point this Holiday Season

PopUp RVA’s Stony Point Sip and Shop continues to offer a Holiday Shopping experience full with local artisans, crafters, and dozens of local businesses of all kinds. Stony Point Sip & Shop will continue to run every Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. Stony Point Sip & Shop features...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

RVA Downtown Holidays 2022

Join Basket & Bike and RVA on Wheels for a Holiday Biking Tour of Downtown Richmond. On this afternoon/early evening bike tour, take to the avenues and bike lanes for a seasonal ride along the riverfront. You’ll discover new ways to tell the story of our beautiful region and river. As dusk approaches, you’ll pass through the holiday lights as you return to Shockoe Slip, where your tour includes a beverage voucher for a free wine, beer, tea, or coffee at locally owned neighbors Urban Farmhouse.
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA

Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Toy Drive at WPA

Just saw this on Facebook and thought the good folks of H&H might pitch in to help some kids. Hello WPA family! We are hosting a toy drive to support a local non profit @cc4virginia. Grab a treat and drop off a toy into Santa’s bag. accepting donations up...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Richmond releases FAQ explaining why its hands are tied on Sheetz project.

If you’ve been anywhere near the local neighborhood groups or god-forbid brave enough to enter NextDoor you’ve no doubt seen some neighbors that have been adamantly opposed to the Sheetz that is going into Stratford Hills. The “Not a Done Deal” signs have sprung up and despite the sentiment, it very much appears to be a done deal.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Stanley to retire after leading CARITAS for 22 years

CARITAS President and CEO Karen Stanley is set to retire Dec. 31 after 22 years at the helm of one of the Richmond region’s largest human service providers. During her time, Stanley not only transformed the organization but also transformed homelessness and recovery services in the region. Community leaders...
RICHMOND, VA

