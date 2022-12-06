Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Sip and Shop at Stony Point this Holiday Season
PopUp RVA’s Stony Point Sip and Shop continues to offer a Holiday Shopping experience full with local artisans, crafters, and dozens of local businesses of all kinds. Stony Point Sip & Shop will continue to run every Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. Stony Point Sip & Shop features...
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
urbanviewsrva.com
RVA Downtown Holidays 2022
Join Basket & Bike and RVA on Wheels for a Holiday Biking Tour of Downtown Richmond. On this afternoon/early evening bike tour, take to the avenues and bike lanes for a seasonal ride along the riverfront. You’ll discover new ways to tell the story of our beautiful region and river. As dusk approaches, you’ll pass through the holiday lights as you return to Shockoe Slip, where your tour includes a beverage voucher for a free wine, beer, tea, or coffee at locally owned neighbors Urban Farmhouse.
urbanviewsrva.com
Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA
Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
Ledbury to close downtown Richmond storefront
Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the D.C. area.
rvahub.com
Toy Drive at WPA
Just saw this on Facebook and thought the good folks of H&H might pitch in to help some kids. Hello WPA family! We are hosting a toy drive to support a local non profit @cc4virginia. Grab a treat and drop off a toy into Santa’s bag. accepting donations up...
Henrico Holiday Express spreading cheer for three nights
Did you miss the first night of this year's Henrico Holiday Express? Don't worry, there are still two more nights of festive fun ahead.
Dogs get free photos with Santa at Henrico County Santa Paws event
Residents and their dogs across the Richmond area have been invited to enjoy Santa Paws, a special holiday event hosted by Henrico County Recreation and Parks on Saturday.
Upgrades could soon be coming to I-64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
A heavily-traveled part of Interstate 64 could soon be upgraded.
rvahub.com
Richmond releases FAQ explaining why its hands are tied on Sheetz project.
If you’ve been anywhere near the local neighborhood groups or god-forbid brave enough to enter NextDoor you’ve no doubt seen some neighbors that have been adamantly opposed to the Sheetz that is going into Stratford Hills. The “Not a Done Deal” signs have sprung up and despite the sentiment, it very much appears to be a done deal.
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
For nearly 200 years, this Petersburg mansion has helped ring in the holidays
The house, known as Centre Hill Mansion, has sat majestically on a hill for the past 199 years. Its true greatness comes out to shine during the holiday season.
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
Friends bond in grief over husbands' Alzheimer's battles
Tuckie Paxton and Rebecca Moak’s friendship runs deep. The women are bonded in grief as both of their husbands were recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Dozens of cultures are represented at this one Henrico elementary school
Students at Colonial Trail Elementary School are learning all about different cultures from each other.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Metro Richmond Zoo to present annual ‘Miracle of Christmas’ live show featuring zoo animals
The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the return of its annual holiday show, Miracle of Christmas - Live at the Zoo, later this month.
andnowuknow.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Midlothian, Virginia, Location; Contina McNeill Shares
MARLBOROUGH, MA & MIDLOTHIAN, VA - Just in time for holiday shopping, BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the opening of its Midlothian, Virginia, location. Slated to open its doors on December 9, the store will bring the retailer’s total number of clubs in the United States to 235.
Stanley to retire after leading CARITAS for 22 years
CARITAS President and CEO Karen Stanley is set to retire Dec. 31 after 22 years at the helm of one of the Richmond region’s largest human service providers. During her time, Stanley not only transformed the organization but also transformed homelessness and recovery services in the region. Community leaders...
North Belvidere Highway Ramp Closed Until 2024
North Belvidere Highway Ramp Closed Until 2024
