Bitcoin Lingers Above $17,000 Amid Macroeconomic, Recession Concerns For 2023
On Saturday, Bitcoin continued to trade above $17,000 albeit flatly, after recapturing that price mark in late November. At press time, the top cryptocurrency was trading around $17,160 after a 0.50% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum painted a similar picture, sliding 1.72% to $1,266 as of publication time, with altcoins such as XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano plunging less than 1.5%.
Binance.US Removes Trading Fees For Ethereum Months After Doing Same For Bitcoin
Binance.US says it has immediately eliminated trading fees for Ethereum (ETH). The exchange had previously cancelled the policy of charging fees on Bitcoin (BTC) as it pushed to become the leading platform in the industry. Binance.US is eyeing expansion outside of the U.S. mainland after gaining new licenses. Binance.US has...
Coinbase Waives USDT to USDC Conversion Fees Shortly After Binance Ditched USDC
The USDC stablecoin saga continues as leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase attempts to ease the conversion process of USDT holders looking to convert their USDT to USDC. The onlooker brand strategic move comes not long after Binance halted all of the USDC trading pairs on its platform. The war between Stablecoins...
100 BTC Worth of Rewards Up for Grabs in MEXC’s On-Going World Cup 2022 Futures Trading Competition
The undeniably strong bond between the World Cup and the Crypto market has attracted the attention of different blockchain-powered projects. The season has seen major crypto exchanges take the lead, leverage the situation and launch different activities. MEXC has been no exception. The exchange is among the networks with the...
Charles Hoskinson Says India’s Anti-Crypto Regulatory Environment Is Preventing Cardano’s Entry
Charles Hoskinson isn’t interested in Cardano pushing into the Indian market until the south Asian country drops its anti-crypto policies for progressive regulations. The Cardano co-founder confirmed this earlier this week when asked on Twitter by “Sooraj” if he would consider investing in labs and collaborating with universities in India, just like the rest of the world.
XRP Lawsuit: Will Ripple Lose To The US SEC? This Crypto Pundit Believes So
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, believes Ripple will lose against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hoffman made the prediction in a tweet, noting an excerpt from the SEC’s summary judgment filing where the regulator argued that its former director of corporate finance, Bill Hinman, told Ripple executives back in 2019 that in his opinion, XRP was a security.
Oryen Network’s December Gains Top Those of Chainlink and Uniswap
Early holders are anticipating even greater gains as Oryen Network exits the pre-sale because of how quickly its price is advancing. While still in its ICO, ORY has seen a 320% price spike, placing it ahead of Chainlink and Uniswap for December’s best gains while it is still in its ICO.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Envisioned To Spring Up Alongside Crypto Majors Like BNB
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and crypto majors are all predicted to ascend in value in 2023. Analysts expect ORBN to shine the brightest and have net returns of up to 60x. Orbeon Protocol is changing the game since its features will enable everyone to participate in early-stage acquisitions. After a rise in demand, ORBN’s presale has reached its third round.
Do Kwon Says Alameda Instigated Terra’s Downfall – Suggests FTX’s Collapse Is Deserved
Do Kwon has accused FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research of manipulating the market, leading to the collapse of TerraUSD in May. In a thread of tweets today, the embattled Terraform Labs co-founder sought explanations on the mystery of large transactions involving large chime crypto lending firms and Alameda shortly before Terra’s crash.
Ethereum Whales Ignore Market Tsunami, Splashing Nearly A Billion Dollars On Fresh ETH Buys
Despite taking a painful hit in the wake of FTX’s collapse last month, Ethereum has offered traders some respite in the form of a sideways trading market. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has essentially been flat in the past week, barely nudging beyond 3% on either side as traders take a risk-off approach ahead of next week’s FTX Capitol Hill hearings. Notably, since tapping a multi-monthly low on November 22, Ether has recovered by about 16%, suggesting the early makings of a potential uptrend.
Oryen Network Staking Simplicity Makes UNI And CAKE Seem Irrelevant
Staking has been an emerging concept in the decentralized world. The new function of blockchain has attracted a massive following from crypto fans due to two main reasons, namely, security and returns. Crypto projects under the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism operate so that users have to stake their funds to a...
Are BudBlockz (BLUNT) And Maker (MKR) Worth It? Everything You Need To Know About These Promising Projects
Digital assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the world by offering people a unique mechanism to leverage the potential of blockchain technology. Though NFTs are also built on distributed ledger technology like cryptocurrencies, one basic difference between the asset categories is that NFTs are not interchangeable. They are designed as collectibles in the form of digital art, music, videos, and even in-game purchases.
Revealed: Sam Bankman-Fried Secretly Loaned Crypto News Site The Block And Its CEO $43 Million
The FTX debacle keeps taking unexpected turns. A bombshell report has revealed that Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research secretly provided The Block and its ex-CEO, Michael McCaffrey, with at least $43 million in funding over the past year and a half. Bobby Moran, The Block’s chief revenue officer, has announced...
Tafabot and Huobi Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide Automated Trades to Crypto Users
Leading cryptocurrency exchange company, Huobi, announced it has integrated with revolutionary Artificial Intelligence trading and portfolio management company, Tafabot. The partnership follows plans to allow crypto users to gain access to automated trades. Tafabot had recently stormed the space in September 2022 as the world’s pioneer bot system enabled the...
Ripple Counsel Gives Strong Argument About XRP As Landmark Lawsuit Nears End
Ripple’s top lawyer Stuart Alderoty has again taken to Twitter to meticulously counter the allegations made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the ongoing high-profile suit. Alderoty reiterated the blockchain payments firm’s defence while taking aim at the agency and skeptics. Is XRP Suit...
Binance CEO CZ Blasts Kevin O’Leary For Supposedly Defending FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” has criticized renowned TV personality and investor Kevin O’Leary for seemingly defending Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cash-beleaguered crypto exchange FTX. In a thread of tweets today, CZ called out O’Leary, accusing him of promoting a scam exchange in exchange for...
Gargantuan Feat: Staked Ether Withdrawals Are Coming In March 2023, Core Developers Concur
Ethereum core developers revealed on a call on December 8 that the network’s next, highly-anticipated hard fork, Shanghai, allowing users to withdraw staked ETH, might go live as early as March next year. Shanghai Is Scheduled To Launch In March 2023. The next major Ethereum upgrade, which will enable...
P2E Blockchain Arcade Project Metacade Announces Launch Of Highly-Anticipated MCADE Token Presale
Web3’s first community-developed blockchain arcade, Metacade has announced the presale of its native utility token $MCADE. Following an official press release today, Metacade revealed it had seen high anticipation from its community members towards the token’s presale. Hence, interested persons can become potential platform holders by acquiring the tokens via its official website.
Lucky Mystery Box: The World’s First Decentralized Crypto Lottery Launches on TRON
Lucky Mystery Box introduces five Blockchain HASH games Size, Odd Even, Perfect Partner, Combat and Cow Mystery. Lucky Mystery Box has just announced the launch of its crypto lottery on the TRON network. A Blockchain-based game where no one can influence or alter the results, and where everyone can see them in real-time. Currently, you can play the following games on the platform: Size, Odd Even, Perfect Partner, Combat, and Cow Mystery Box. There are a number of other games in development and testing by the team. On this platform, you can win a share of a prize pool that is worth 1 million USDT and is verifiable using the TRON explorer.
2023 Predictions For Cardano Are Extremely Bullish; Here’s Why
Cardano supporters assert that 2023 will be a highly bullish year for the Cardano network’s ecosystem and native token ADA. In a recent Twitter thread, pseudonymous Cardano community pundit and ambassador ‘ADA Whale’ revealed why he believes the coming year will be massive for the network. ‘ADA...
