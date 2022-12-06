Lucky Mystery Box introduces five Blockchain HASH games Size, Odd Even, Perfect Partner, Combat and Cow Mystery. Lucky Mystery Box has just announced the launch of its crypto lottery on the TRON network. A Blockchain-based game where no one can influence or alter the results, and where everyone can see them in real-time. Currently, you can play the following games on the platform: Size, Odd Even, Perfect Partner, Combat, and Cow Mystery Box. There are a number of other games in development and testing by the team. On this platform, you can win a share of a prize pool that is worth 1 million USDT and is verifiable using the TRON explorer.

3 DAYS AGO