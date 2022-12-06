Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
PWMania
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Was Asked by Kevin Owens if He Could Do a Dusty Rhodes Tribute for WarGames
In his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. The former WWE Universal Champion competed in the match alongside Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, and Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn), but the babyface team fell short.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
PWMania
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
Drew Gulak appears on WWE NXT
Gulak came out to watch a between between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker on Tuesday's show.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
PWMania
What Regal’s Exit Says About AEW
Last week, I penned an article about MJF’s promo on AEW Dynamite, where he made several references to WWE. I also mentioned that Friedman attacking William Regal didn’t do much to generate heat, considering that Regal cost Jon Moxley, the top baby face in the company, the championship the week prior. Regal as a character wasn’t a sympathetic figure to the audience and thus there wasn’t any major heat to be generated from the attack. If anything, the Regal persona got a taste of his own medicine so from a storyline perspective, he might’ve gotten what he deserved when he chose to align with Friedman. I discussed the rumors that Regal might’ve been written off the show to open the door to a return to WWE, but didn’t put too much stock in it at the time because there were conflicting reports about his contract status.
PWMania
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
PWMania
Spoilers: NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/9/2022
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022) * Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince.
PWMania
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
PWMania
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/7/22)
Going into Winter is Coming there was largely positive out of this show. A great main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed, while also having Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT title. MJF and Ricky Starks also went toe to toe on the microphone. Diamond...
