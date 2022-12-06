Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
nodq.com
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status
Drew McIntyre announced on Monday afternoon that he was not “medically qualified” to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, where he was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. In his statement, McIntyre promised to return soon because he doesn’t like...
PWMania
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
Drew Gulak appears on WWE NXT
Gulak came out to watch a between between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker on Tuesday's show.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: The Current Favorites to Win the 2023 Rumble Matches
WWE's Royal Rumble will officially kick off the company's 2023 pay-per-view schedule on Jan. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. With WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Los Angeles in April and rumors of some massive matches popping up throughout the past year, the Rumble could be a pivotal show for building up the two-night event. It will also be the first Rumble to be completely booked by Paul "Triple H" Levesque following Vince McMahon's departure, which adds even more intrigue.
PWMania
Brody King Comments On The House Of Black Going After AEW Trios Titles
As noted, Brody King recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The House of Black member spoke about the group eventually going after the AEW Trios Championships, as well as how he would like to share the ring with “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.
PWMania
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
PWMania
Matt Riddle Dropped from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been dropped from future WWE events. There’s no word on why Riddle isn’t on the road right now, but PWInsider reports that he’s no longer scheduled for weekend WWE live events. Riddle most recently competed on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens to lose...
PWMania
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/7/22)
Going into Winter is Coming there was largely positive out of this show. A great main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed, while also having Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT title. MJF and Ricky Starks also went toe to toe on the microphone. Diamond...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former NXT Star Debuts For AEW at Rampage Tapings
Former WWE NXT Superstar Trent Seven has made his AEW debut. Seven made his AEW Rampage debut this week from Cedar Park, TX as the challenger to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. Kip Sabian selected the opponent. Cassidy was able to retain his title in the match, which will air...
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Set To Make First Live Event Appearance Since WWE Return
Bray Wyatt is yet to return to the ring since making his big WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8th. Despite this, Wyatt has remained a constant presence on Friday Night SmackDown, and intrigue around his future remains high. Since re-signing with WWE, Wyatt also hasn’t appeared at any...
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Gets a New Name
Valerie Loureda has a new name, which appears to be inspired by a popular 1980s television show. Valerie Loureda revealed her new name on Twitter as Lola Vice. The last name is inspired by the TV show “Miami Vice.”. In July, the 23-year-old Cuban American signed with WWE and...
