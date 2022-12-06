Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held
Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
Investigations underway into unrelated New Jersey house fire, domestic violence incident
Police are investigating two unrelated incidents, a house fire and a possible domestic crime, that happened within 40 minutes of each other Wednesday morning.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
NJ.com
Paterson cops won’t face charges in death of man they handcuffed
Two Paterson police officers will not face charges in the death of a man they handcuffed shortly after he was apparently injured while leaping across residential rooftops, a state grand jury has determined. The fatal encounter occurred about 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, when police received two 911 calls...
Immigrant Seized By ICE For Deportation After Beating Young Fairview Man With Autism: Police
A Guatemalan immigrant illegally living in Fairview was seized by ICE agents after he beat a defenseless young man with autism, authorities said. Alexander Castellanos, 33, was initially sent to the Bergen County Jail on aggravated assault charges following his weekend arrest, records show. Fairview police said Castellanos punched the...
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
Police arrest suspect for carjacking, kidnapping in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – A man wanted for a carjacking and kidnapping incident that took place December 1st, has been arrested. Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was arrested in relation to a carjacking investigation that took place on December 1, 2022, in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. Pena is facing charges of carjacking, two counts of kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats and assault. The Bloomfield Police Department contacted the Paterson Police Department on December 1 at approximately 10:00 p.m. regarding a possible kidnapping that had occurred earlier in Paterson, New Jersey. Upon investigation by the Paterson Police The post Police arrest suspect for carjacking, kidnapping in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof
NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fourteen members of Newburgh gang charged with racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses
WHITE PLAINS – A second Newburgh street gang has been busted by federal and state authorities in less than a week as 14 members and associates of the Double Nine Grim Reapers Bloods Gang were charged in an unsealed 15-count indictment on charges of racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses.
NJ.com
5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say
Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
Amityville Man Gunned Down In New Jersey As Police Search For Killer
A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Jersey last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continues.Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in New Milford…
Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson
A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type …
Newark Police Department seeking to identify porch pirate
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help identify a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on South 11th Street Thanksgiving weekend. At around 2:05 p.m., the suspect opened the gate of a residence in the 400 block of South 11th Street and stole two packages. Before fleeing through the side alley of a neighbor’s residence, he placed the two packages inside one of many shopping bags he was carrying. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect, described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown The post Newark Police Department seeking to identify porch pirate appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
Atlantic City man receives 66-month sentence for prison escape and wire fraud
In 2020, 58-year-old Patrick Giblin escaped while traveling from a federal prison to a residential area in Newark while serving time for fraud and unlawful activities.
Feds: Man Driving Truck on NJ Turnpike Had 95 Kilos of Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, NY, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike. 39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on December 5th and charged with one count of possession with intent...
