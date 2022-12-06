ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Daily Voice

ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held

Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
NJ.com

Paterson cops won’t face charges in death of man they handcuffed

Two Paterson police officers will not face charges in the death of a man they handcuffed shortly after he was apparently injured while leaping across residential rooftops, a state grand jury has determined. The fatal encounter occurred about 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021, when police received two 911 calls...
Shore News Network

Police arrest suspect for carjacking, kidnapping in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – A man wanted for a carjacking and kidnapping incident that took place December 1st, has been arrested. Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was arrested in relation to a carjacking investigation that took place on December 1, 2022, in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. Pena is facing charges of carjacking, two counts of kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats and assault. The Bloomfield Police Department contacted the Paterson Police Department on December 1 at approximately 10:00 p.m. regarding a possible kidnapping that had occurred earlier in Paterson, New Jersey. Upon investigation by the Paterson Police The post Police arrest suspect for carjacking, kidnapping in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof

NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com

5 hurt as driver of stolen car rear-ends ambulance, cops say

Five people were injured Thursday in Newark when the driver of a stolen car rear-ended an ambulance transporting three people to an area hospital, authorities said. The 18-year-old driver of the BMW tried to flee but was arrested after crashing into the University Hospital ambulance shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of South 10th Street and 15th Avenue, Newark police said Thursday.
Daily Voice

Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson

A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type …
Shore News Network

Newark Police Department seeking to identify porch pirate

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help identify a man suspected of stealing packages from a home on South 11th Street Thanksgiving weekend. At around 2:05 p.m., the suspect opened the gate of a residence in the 400 block of South 11th Street and stole two packages. Before fleeing through the side alley of a neighbor’s residence, he placed the two packages inside one of many shopping bags he was carrying. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect, described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown The post Newark Police Department seeking to identify porch pirate appeared first on Shore News Network.
PIX11

Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
