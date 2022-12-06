Recapping Penn State’s early transfer portal movement; James Franklin addresses opt-outs in advance of Rose Bowl, and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: Another Lion DL enters
College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
Penn State shows little zing, is shut down from arc and loses Big Ten opener 67-58 to Michigan State | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Micah Shrewsberry begged fans to come out to see his Nittany Lions fight against perennial heavyweight Michigan State in the Big Ten opener. But a tepid home crowd saw them outpointed 67-58 in a unanimous decision Wednesday night at the Jordan Center.
Why Penn State’s loss to Michigan State is a reminder that there is work to be done
The NIttany Lions still need to improve to be the team they want to be.
dkpittsburghsports.com
Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along
ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
Onward State
Penn State Announces Official Rose Bowl Travel And Game Ticket Packages
Penn State football is headed to Pasadena to play in The Granddaddy of Them All, folks. For those of you planning to attend the Rose Bowl, the Penn State Alumni Association, the Nittany Lion Club, and Penn State Athletics have a number of travel and game ticket packages available. There...
Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reports Penn State offer
Penn State continues to search for cornerback talent in an evolving postseason NCAA transfer portal market. The latest pursuit lands in Big Ten territory, as Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reported a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday. Nittany Lions cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith presented...
Penn State portal update: Nittany Lions targeting several transfer wide receivers
Penn State has reason for optimism next year. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, a possible top-10 pick in the NFL draft, is coming back. True freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen totaled 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in their debut season. And five-star phenom Drew Allar is set to take the reins at quarterback.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina
Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling’s Evolving Popularity Sparking Growth Within The Sport
After starting off the season 3-0 with another win over No. 22 Lehigh on Sunday, Penn State wrestling is off to a ridiculously strong start. Despite the start with relatively local teams in the first three duals, the Nittany Lions will now face their first west coast rival of the season in Oregon State.
saturdaytradition.com
New QB prospect? Penn State utilizing cutting edge robot in training
Penn State has a new quarterback prospect in the fold. However, this prospect won’t get to see the field in a Nittany Lions uniform. The program recently announced the usage of a new robotic system called “The Seeker.” Engineered by Monarc, the system has the ability to throw, punt and kick with impressive accuracy and efficiency.
State College wrestling’s early lead not enough in narrow loss to Shikellamy
The Little Lions collected 6 bonus-point victories.
Izzo, Shrewsberry On In-Game Meeting At Midcourt
The Michigan State and Penn State coaches approached one other on the sideline DURING the game between the two teams. What was going on?
iheart.com
Rose Bowl Ticket Prices
(Pasadena, CA) -- Anyone who wants to see Penn State in the Rose Bowl in person can expect to pay anywhere from 200-dollars to four-thousand-dollars for a ticket. Fans can purchase tickets online through second-party vendors such as Stub-Hub, Vivid-Seats and Seat-Geek. The Nittany Lions face Pac-12 champion Utah January 2nd in Pasadena, California. Penn State is making its fifth trip to the Rose Bowl.
wpsu.org
How often are Penn State’s private planes flying during a budget crunch?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
A fitting tribute to a fallen coach
A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton. After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players. The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville. Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer
WJAC TV
'I was like, what?' Local student receives full scholarship to Ivy League college
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Christmas came early for a Richland Township high school student last week. Sierra Rodgers got the news of a lifetime when she found out she's been accepted to Dartmouth College and will be getting a full ride to the Ivy League institution. The news...
State College
Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025
A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0