State College, PA

Recapping Penn State’s early transfer portal movement; James Franklin addresses opt-outs in advance of Rose Bowl, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
PennLive.com

Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: Another Lion DL enters

College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along

ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reports Penn State offer

Penn State continues to search for cornerback talent in an evolving postseason NCAA transfer portal market. The latest pursuit lands in Big Ten territory, as Iowa transfer Terry Roberts reported a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday. Nittany Lions cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith presented...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina

Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaytradition.com

New QB prospect? Penn State utilizing cutting edge robot in training

Penn State has a new quarterback prospect in the fold. However, this prospect won’t get to see the field in a Nittany Lions uniform. The program recently announced the usage of a new robotic system called “The Seeker.” Engineered by Monarc, the system has the ability to throw, punt and kick with impressive accuracy and efficiency.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iheart.com

Rose Bowl Ticket Prices

(Pasadena, CA) -- Anyone who wants to see Penn State in the Rose Bowl in person can expect to pay anywhere from 200-dollars to four-thousand-dollars for a ticket. Fans can purchase tickets online through second-party vendors such as Stub-Hub, Vivid-Seats and Seat-Geek. The Nittany Lions face Pac-12 champion Utah January 2nd in Pasadena, California. Penn State is making its fifth trip to the Rose Bowl.
PASADENA, CA
wpsu.org

How often are Penn State’s private planes flying during a budget crunch?

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

A fitting tribute to a fallen coach

A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton. After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players. The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville. Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
State College

Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025

A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
