Arizona State

Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
Sen.-elect Katie Britt prepares to serve Alabama in U.S. Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been one month since Alabama elected Katie Britt to the United State Senate. Sen.-elect Britt says since then, she’s been putting together her team and making sure she has constituent services set up in Alabama on day one. For now, she’s settling into D.C. and awaiting committee assignments with an […]
ALABAMA STATE
Yellen, Malerba are 1st female pair to have signatures on US currency

The signatures of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba now appear on U.S. currency. The new bills were presented on Thursday at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Fort Worth, Texas. Thursday marks the first time signatures from two females have been featured on U.S. currency.
FORT WORTH, TX
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report

Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
ARIZONA STATE
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves

Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company

German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
MICHIGAN STATE
US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
WASHINGTON STATE
entrepreneur who led China's struggle for global chip dominance

Editor's note: Elements of this article are condensed from Chris Miller's recent book, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. For Zhao Weiguo, it was a long, winding road from a childhood raising pigs and sheep along China’s western frontier to being celebrated as a chip billionaire by Chinese media. Zhao ended up in rural China after his father was banished for writing subversive poems during the Cultural Revolution, but he never planned to accept a life rearing livestock in the countryside. After winning entrance to Tsinghua University, one of China’s best universities, he turned himself into a government-backed tech tycoon. The investment firm that until recently he ran, called Tsinghua Unigroup, looked like a private company. In fact, it acted like a vehicle for the Chinese government’s industrial policy — and set its aim on acquiring the world’s most advanced semiconductor companies.
FTX’s Odd Relationship With Vertical Farming Firms — A Look at Exchange Boss Ryan Salame’s and Bahamian PM Philip Davis’ Trip to 80 Acres – Bitcoin News

After discovering that ten holding firms associated with FTX Digital and Alameda Research invested roughly $5.4 billion into nearly 500 firms and projects, people have been curious about a few specific investments. One specific investment made by FTX Ventures Ltd. was for $25 million into the Ohio-based firm 80 Acres, a company that specializes in vertical farming. It seems that 80 Acres Farms was partnered with a Bahamian hydroponic producer called Eeden Farms, and Ryan Salame, the co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets, toured 80 Acres farm in Ohio with the Bahamian prime minister Philip Davis.
OHIO STATE
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

President Joe Biden confirmed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said on Thursday. The Associated Press reported the deal was in exchange for Viktor Bout,...

