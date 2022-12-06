Read full article on original website
Semiconductor Manufacturers Don't Need More Subsidies. They Need Less Government.
President Joe Biden will visit the site of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon to tout what the White House sees as proof that it is solving global worries about high-tech supply chains with expensive subsidies and new industrial policy. In reality, however, semiconductor manufacturers don't...
'These Chips Can Be Proudly Stamped Made In America': Apple Will Manufacture Semiconductor Chips at New Arizona Factory
Amid supply chain difficulties overseas, Apple has said it will build chips for its products at a new factory in Phoenix, Arizona.
solarindustrymag.com
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Venezuelan migrants unfazed by Title 42 appeal
“We have no plan B, We are just waiting to see what happens next. We have invested too much time on the road to go back. We are not going back." Carlos Gabriel, Venezuelan migrant stuck in Juarez, Mexico
US chip makers tell Congress that taxpayers' $52 billion subsidy isn't enough
The Semiconductor Industry Association said up to an additional $30 billion is needed to help the U.S. keep up with global competition in the semiconductor industry. That would be on top of the $52 billion allocated by the CHIPS Act.
Olaplex is hit with a new lawsuit as the hair care brand faces mounting scrutiny
Olaplex, a hair care brand touted by influencers, is facing lawsuits regarding its stock price drop since the IPO and use of the ingredient lilial.
Sen.-elect Katie Britt prepares to serve Alabama in U.S. Senate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been one month since Alabama elected Katie Britt to the United State Senate. Sen.-elect Britt says since then, she’s been putting together her team and making sure she has constituent services set up in Alabama on day one. For now, she’s settling into D.C. and awaiting committee assignments with an […]
newsnet5
Yellen, Malerba are 1st female pair to have signatures on US currency
The signatures of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Treasurer Chief Lynn Malerba now appear on U.S. currency. The new bills were presented on Thursday at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Fort Worth, Texas. Thursday marks the first time signatures from two females have been featured on U.S. currency.
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
industrytoday.com
Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company
German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
defensenews.com
US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
Washington Examiner
entrepreneur who led China's struggle for global chip dominance
Editor's note: Elements of this article are condensed from Chris Miller's recent book, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. For Zhao Weiguo, it was a long, winding road from a childhood raising pigs and sheep along China’s western frontier to being celebrated as a chip billionaire by Chinese media. Zhao ended up in rural China after his father was banished for writing subversive poems during the Cultural Revolution, but he never planned to accept a life rearing livestock in the countryside. After winning entrance to Tsinghua University, one of China’s best universities, he turned himself into a government-backed tech tycoon. The investment firm that until recently he ran, called Tsinghua Unigroup, looked like a private company. In fact, it acted like a vehicle for the Chinese government’s industrial policy — and set its aim on acquiring the world’s most advanced semiconductor companies.
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
techaiapp.com
FTX’s Odd Relationship With Vertical Farming Firms — A Look at Exchange Boss Ryan Salame’s and Bahamian PM Philip Davis’ Trip to 80 Acres – Bitcoin News
After discovering that ten holding firms associated with FTX Digital and Alameda Research invested roughly $5.4 billion into nearly 500 firms and projects, people have been curious about a few specific investments. One specific investment made by FTX Ventures Ltd. was for $25 million into the Ohio-based firm 80 Acres, a company that specializes in vertical farming. It seems that 80 Acres Farms was partnered with a Bahamian hydroponic producer called Eeden Farms, and Ryan Salame, the co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets, toured 80 Acres farm in Ohio with the Bahamian prime minister Philip Davis.
newsnet5
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap
President Joe Biden confirmed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said on Thursday. The Associated Press reported the deal was in exchange for Viktor Bout,...
Pentagon splits $9 billion cloud computer network contract between 4 firms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google, Oracle, Microsoft and Amazon will share in the Pentagon’s $9 billion contract to build its cloud computing network, a year after accusations of politicization over the previously announced contract and a protracted legal battle resulted in the military starting over in its award process.
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics wins $50 million deal to help develop driverless Army vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
