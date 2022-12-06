Editor's note: Elements of this article are condensed from Chris Miller's recent book, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. For Zhao Weiguo, it was a long, winding road from a childhood raising pigs and sheep along China’s western frontier to being celebrated as a chip billionaire by Chinese media. Zhao ended up in rural China after his father was banished for writing subversive poems during the Cultural Revolution, but he never planned to accept a life rearing livestock in the countryside. After winning entrance to Tsinghua University, one of China’s best universities, he turned himself into a government-backed tech tycoon. The investment firm that until recently he ran, called Tsinghua Unigroup, looked like a private company. In fact, it acted like a vehicle for the Chinese government’s industrial policy — and set its aim on acquiring the world’s most advanced semiconductor companies.

