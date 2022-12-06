ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

European professional soccer player to coach students at St. Pete high school

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRxCs_0jZ2Geeo00

A European professional soccer player is joining the staff of a St. Petersburg high school, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Richard Ainscough, who played with Pepo Lappeenranta in Finland, will take on the role of varsity soccer head coach at Admiral Farragut Academy. He played professionally for teams in Spain and Scotland in addition to Pepo Lappeenranta.

Ainscough coached at Rollins College for three years before becoming the assistant head coach at Eckerd College.

“My coaching philosophy has been built upon my experiences playing with many talented players and working under several coaches that had different ways of seeing the game," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald-Tribune

Culton steps down after four seasons as Parrish High head football coach

SARASOTA - Parrish Community High School head football coach Chris Culton has stepped down after four seasons.The only head football coach in the Bulls' brief history submitted his resignation on Monday morning to school principal Craig Littles. "And we accepted his resignation," Parrish athletic director Shawn Trent. "With what's going on, we'll start taking resumes. My guess is we won't be doing interviews until January-ish. We'll try to have someone in place by spring ball."Trent didn't provide a reason for Culton's resignation, nor was the former head coach at Lakewood Ranch available for comment. Before joining the Mustangs for one season, Culton spent 14 years as an assistant coach at the United States Naval Academy.After winning one game in their first two seasons under the Cocoa Beach-born 45-year-old, the Bulls last season finished 3-5. But this season, Parrish bolted to a 4-0 start before losing its last five to end 4-5.
PARRISH, FL
Patriot Ledger

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Milton girls score season-opening wins

The Milton High girls hockey and basketball teams opened the season with a pair of defensive-minded wins on Thursday. The girls basketball team defeated Dedham, 42-23, while the girls hockey team shut out Fontbonne/Latin Academy, 2-0. In the basketball win, senior captains Steph Needham (17 points) and Kate Karimbakas (10 points, 12 rebounds) led...
MILTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blues December Prospect Report: Snuggerud, Kessel, & Peterson

This season, the St. Louis Blues prospects report will be a prominent feature for The Hockey Writers, outlining and showcasing their seasons as the year progresses. The franchise boasts several well-rounded prospects that may not be the flashy ones that many fans covet, but reliable players that can play in all situations for the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy