European professional soccer player to coach students at St. Pete high school

A European professional soccer player is joining the staff of a St. Petersburg high school, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Richard Ainscough, who played with Pepo Lappeenranta in Finland, will take on the role of varsity soccer head coach at Admiral Farragut Academy. He played professionally for teams in Spain and Scotland in addition to Pepo Lappeenranta.

Ainscough coached at Rollins College for three years before becoming the assistant head coach at Eckerd College.

“My coaching philosophy has been built upon my experiences playing with many talented players and working under several coaches that had different ways of seeing the game," he said.