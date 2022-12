The win this weekend against Southeastern Louisiana, set the Bulldogs up to move on to the next round of the playoffs. Quincy Crittendon leads the Bulldogs to victory with an overtime quarterback run to seal the deal for the Bulldogs. Crittendon threw for 314 yards with 4 touchdowns in the air and one on the ground. He also led the Bulldogs on the ground with 94 yards rushing. Kendall Watson led the receivers with 110 yards on seven catches and a touchdown. Judd Cockett hauled in 4 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO