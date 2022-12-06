Read full article on original website
World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist
Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn’t hide his disappointment. This moment was too big. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer’s biggest prize. When it mattered most, he couldn’t conjure up the kind of soccer magic that has made him one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Brawl breaks out between Argentina, Netherlands at World Cup
The World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands boiled over into into a full-scale, benches clearing brawl on Friday. With Argentina leading, 2-1, in the 88th minute, Netherlands’ Nathan Ake was cut down by Leandro Paredes. After Paredes took out Ake near the sideline, he fired the ball out of bounds and into the Netherlands’ bench, which quickly emptied. Moments later, Paredes was blindsided by the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreSpain crashes out of World Cup in shocking upsetBenched Ronaldo watches replacement dominate for PortugalSoccer legend filmed in World Cup attackAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks Previous 1 of 5 Next Players from both sides quickly entangled before order was eventually restored. Paredes was issued a yellow card for the tackle.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
Qatar World Cup chief said 'death is a natural part of life' after a migrant worker died while fixing lights for a soccer training base
"Death is a natural part of life, whether it's at work, whether it's in your sleep," said World Cup 2022 boss Nasser Al Khater.
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Where To Watch Croatia v Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals, Live Stream
Croatia take on Brazil today in the World Cup quarter finals. Here is where you can watch the game.
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave World Cup team? Portugal FA denies exit threat rumors ahead of Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Where are they now: What happened to the Sunderland team who last played West Brom?
Spoiler: Is is just as depressing as you might imagine...
