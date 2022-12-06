ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Lawrence woman seriously injured after car left interstate ramp in Olathe

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOHXy_0jZ2G0d700

A Lawrence woman was seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Olathe, according to authorities.

Andrea Melendez Reyes’ was driving a 2007 Toyota on the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 435 around 8:40 p.m. when it ran off the road to the left and hit a light pole, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol .

Fire crews from Olathe and Lenexa also responded to the scene. Firefighters spent about 20 minutes extricating Melendez Reyes from the car while it was against the light pole.

Melendez Reyes was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle

A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
RUSHVILLE, MO
WIBW

One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, after a car hit a semi-truck, and drove over the 6th St. bridge, killing one person and injuring another, landing onto the closed Westbound lanes of I-70. Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park apartment fire displaces residents from three units

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the Highland Lodge Apartments in the 5000 block of Indian Creek Parkway. Units on scene reported smoke in the third-floor hallway of a four-story apartment building with...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
23K+
Followers
869
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy