Lawrence woman seriously injured after car left interstate ramp in Olathe

A Lawrence woman was seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Olathe, according to authorities.

Andrea Melendez Reyes’ was driving a 2007 Toyota on the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 435 around 8:40 p.m. when it ran off the road to the left and hit a light pole, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol .

Fire crews from Olathe and Lenexa also responded to the scene. Firefighters spent about 20 minutes extricating Melendez Reyes from the car while it was against the light pole.

Melendez Reyes was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.