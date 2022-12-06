Read full article on original website
State official: North Dakota soybean processing expected to grow from "near zero" to 120M bushels per year
(Fargo, ND) -- The director of the North Dakota Department of Commerce is talking about the economic impact of a new soybean crushing plant just announced for Grand Forks. "We're going to be taking all of that product and processing it here in North Dakota rather than putting it on a train and sending it somewhere else to be processed and to add value to it. We are going to add value to it right here in North Dakota.
North Dakota K-12 Critical Race Theory ban taking effect
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's ban on teaching critical race theory in the state's Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms is set to take effect when the new year begins. Rules related to the ban were reviewed by a legislative committee Monday. There were no objections and the rules are now...
U.S. Attorney for North Dakota confirmed
(Fargo, ND) -- The U.S. Senate is moving forward with the appointment of the U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota. Former North Dakota Senate Minority leader McLain "Mac" Schneider's appointment to the post was confirmed Wednesday. “We welcome Mac Schneider to his new role as U.S. Attorney and...
North Dakota House, Senate welcome new budget chiefs, undergo training
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota House and Senate are appointing more new leaders for the upcoming session. Representative Don Vigesaa and Senator Brad Bekkedahl will chair the House and Senate appropriations committees. Republican majority leaders appointed them to lead the panels that write state budgets. Day two of the...
Senior Safety Michael Tutsie Previews NDSU's FCS Playoff Run!
Big Game James McCarty caught up with senior safety Michael Tutsie to talk Bison Football. They broke down the victory over Montana, previewed Friday night's matchup against Samford, and more!
Fargo gas average falls below $3 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- Your eyes aren't deceiving you, gas prices are hitting lows not seen in quite some time in Fargo. The average gas price in Fargo has dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time 14 months. Thursday’s average, according to AAA, is $2.99. The last time Fargo motorists paid a lower average was in October 2021.
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
NDSU Volleyball’s Tanchin Named AVCA North All-Region Honorable Mention
North Dakota State senior outside hitter Syra Tanchin has earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) North All-Region Honorable mention honors, as announced by the organization. Tanchin was outstanding this season racking up a career-high 447 kills, ranking third in the Summit League. She reached double-digit kills in 25 matches, while...
City of Moorhead offering multiple internship opportunities for city positions
(Moorhead, MN) -- The City of Moorhead is offering multiple internships across a wide variety of career paths. Moorhead is offering paid internships in city departments like... You can read all about all available internship opportunities by clicking here.
Walz proposes rebate checks from record Minnesota budget surplus
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is proposing that some of the state's 17-point-six billion dollar surplus be used for rebate checks. Walz said Tuesday that he plans to again ask the legislature to send Minnesotans "Walz checks" of one-thousand-dollars per adult. "Our state’s historic surplus is proof that...
Xcel Energy compromises with State Regulators over storm costs
(St. Paul, MN) -- Xcel Energy is withdrawing a highly contested request for a 122-million dollar rate increase after reaching a compromise with state regulators. The increase was intended to recoup costs after massive storm damage. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously accepted an alternative plan from the Minneapolis-based...
Feeding wild geese in West Fargo will now run afoul of new city ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo has enacted a new ordinance making it illegal for residents to feed wild geese. "This came up as a concern basically from some residents in a particular neighborhood in West Fargo that were having issues with large amounts of geese," said Police Chief Dennis Otterness.
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against three THC companies
(St. Paul, MN) -- Three Minnesota companies that manufacture and sell THC edibles are facing a lawsuit from the state Board of Pharmacy. The lawsuit, which involves Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, claims they sold products containing more than 50 times the legal amount of THC.
New North Dakota lawmakers sworn in, organization of upcoming session continues
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are organizing for the upcoming legislative session. The three-day organizational session began Monday and will conclude Wednesday when Governor Doug Burgum gives his budget address. Representative Dennis Johnson was elected House Speaker. Johnson was first elected to the House in 1992. Lawmakers also elected...
Cass County Sheriff details ongoing school resource deputy program
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County officials are sharing details about a regional school resource deputy program. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and Cass County's Sergeant Joe Crawford joined The Coffee Club with Jenae and Ronnie. The two officials spoke about the the school resource deputy program that the sheriff's office uses in rural Cass County.
NDSU Women’s Basketball Has Rescheduled Mayville State Game
North Dakota State was originally scheduled to play Mayville State back on Nov. 10, but the game was postponed due to winter weather. Good news Bison and Comets fans, the game has been rescheduled. NDSU will now travel to Mayville State on Wednesday, Dec. 14 with tip scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lewy Lee Fieldhouse.
Three Bison Have Earned A Spot On The HERO Sports FCS All-America Team
On Thursday, Dec. 8 North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch, and defensive end Spencer Waege were named to the HERO Sports All-America Team. Luepke is the fifth player in Bison history to earn All-America honors in three separate seasons. The others include kicker/punter Aaron Pederson (1999-01), cornerback Marcus Williams (2011-13), defensive end Greg Menard (2015-16, 2018), and right tackle Cordell Volson (2019-21).
Man honored for bravery after saving Minnesota couple from burning car
(Breckenridge, MN) -- A man is being honored after he saved an elderly Minnesota couple from a burning vehicle. The Breckenridge city council recognized Jared Hoechst for bravery and heroism Monday. Hoechst was on his way to Fargo November 20th when he came across the crash off I-29 and Highway...
Shania Twain coming to Fargodome in November 2023
(Fargo, ND) -- Another major act is setting her sights on a big show here in Fargo. Five-time Grammy Award Winner Shania Twain is bringing her 'Queen of Me' Tour to the Fargodome November 5th, 2023. The Canadian music star added 19 dates to her tour after ticket demands went...
Public invited to attend Open House for proposed Mixed-Use Development in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- You have the opportunity to get a first-hand look on a possible new project in the City of Fargo. An open house for a proposed mixed-use development on the 1600 block of University Drive South is scheduled for Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Sky Commons room in the Civic Center, at 207 4th Street North.
