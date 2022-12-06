Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Festival of Trees
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the festival of trees at the Aroostook Center Mall. Newsource 8′s Vanessa Symonick was there and has that story. Rena Kearney: “I know we have finished one book and started another.”. Cindy Richendollar :”We’ve been very busy...
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
wagmtv.com
County Recipients of Community Resilience Partnership Climate Investment
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - $2.9 million in climate investment grants, through the General Fund in the state’s budget, is being awarded by Governor Janet Mills. This money will support 91 communities as part of her Community Resilience Partnership. Among the recipients are 50,000 dollars to Fort Kent for storm drain mapping and flood modeling, 50,000 dollars to Limestone to enhance their community solar project and 50,000 dollars to the Aroostook Band of Micmacs to expand solar energy generation to power the tribe owned fish hatchery.
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced. 41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday morning to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis. Nightingale was...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
pihsanchor.com
New hot spot in town
Presque Isle has got a new hot spot in town called Bubble Tea Cafe. Many of our high school students have been there already. “I’m not a big tea person, so I didn’t really like it, but I thought the inside was cute,” Mallory Cronin ‘26 said.
Winner of $1.5 million lottery ticket sold in Maine remains unknown
A winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million that was sold in Maine has yet to be claimed. Read on to learn more. One lucky lottery player is about to become a millionaire this holiday season.
WMTW
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
wagmtv.com
Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Castle Hill has been sentenced to two life sentences plus additional years for criminal threatening with a firearm. Bobby Nightingale was found guilty earlier this year for the murders of Roger Ellis and Allan Curtis,...
wagmtv.com
Light Rain Showers Tonight Leads to Steady Rain in Store for Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had a gloomy day stepping outside with partly to mostly cloudy skies seen throughout the day. Rain shower activity has held off for most of us, except for this evening, where rain showers are moving into western parts of the county. This will continue to try to spread east overnight tonight without much luck, before rain finally wins over going into the day tomorrow. Rain is expected to be heavy at times throughout the day, with widespread rain looking likely for most. By the evening hours rain will finally begin to taper off and exit the region, however cloud cover looks to hang on at least through the morning hours of Thursday.
wagmtv.com
Dry and Cloudy Morning with Rain Entering by Mid to Late Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off with some clouds, but as high pressure built back into the region, we had plenty of sunshine in time for the afternoon. Unfortunately, that will not remain the case for today as clouds have already begun to fill in ahead of some chances for rain by mid to late evening.
wagmtv.com
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade Postponed to Sunday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Due to weather, the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade has been postponed. The parade will now take place Sunday December 4th at 6 PM. The parade will still begin at UMPI at 6:00 p.m. with line-up beginning at 4:30 p.m. We will still be collecting letters to send to Santa.
wagmtv.com
Plenty of Sunshine to End the Work Week, with Cooler Temperatures Expected This Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Today ended up being more of a transition day across the county, especially after the rain that we saw yesterday. Rainfall reports coming in today show most spots through the central part of the county received over an inch and a half of rainfall. We ended up with multiple rounds of heavier downpours working through the region, resulting in higher-than-expected rainfall totals for many parts of the county. Places further north and west saw lighter amounts, especially along the St. John Valley where rainfall totals ended up closer to an inch.
wagmtv.com
Widespread Rain Expected Throughout the Day Tapering Off by Late Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we started the day off under some partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain eventually held off for most of us with the exception of places in points west. In the past couple of hours, the rain has slowly made its way east filling in for most if not all of the county.
wagmtv.com
UMFK Women’s Basketball Striving For A Better Season
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent Women’s Basketball Team headed into the new season under new leadership and a later start then most. Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story. Devon Sherman: " Our team right now is a balanced team. With us...
Comments / 0