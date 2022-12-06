PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had a gloomy day stepping outside with partly to mostly cloudy skies seen throughout the day. Rain shower activity has held off for most of us, except for this evening, where rain showers are moving into western parts of the county. This will continue to try to spread east overnight tonight without much luck, before rain finally wins over going into the day tomorrow. Rain is expected to be heavy at times throughout the day, with widespread rain looking likely for most. By the evening hours rain will finally begin to taper off and exit the region, however cloud cover looks to hang on at least through the morning hours of Thursday.

