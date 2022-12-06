Read full article on original website
Portugal 6-1 Switzerland: World Cup 2022 last 16 – as it happened
The 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a fairytale hat-trick as an exhilarating Portugal ran riot
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo absent from Portugal lineup vs Switzerland
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the lineup against Switzerland as his attitude came under fire in the World Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
Sofia Kenin continues tennis comeback with opening win in Angers against Yastremska: "Feels good to be back in France"
Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.
2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
Novak Djokovic confirms Australian Open preparation after the controversial tennis star had his three-year ban over Covid vaccination status overturned
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before a return to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation. Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from January 1.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
HuffPost
Morocco Stuns Spain To Advance To World Cup Quarterfinal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Djokovic ties records at Nitto ATP Finals as Australian Open looms
Godbole recaps Novak Djokovic’s dominant Nitto ATP Finals win. The clock is ticking. In just one month, the world of tennis will be back in the streets of Melbourne, anxiously awaiting the draws of the Australian Open. Right now — the period between the US Open and the Australian Open — is the time when men’s tennis players prepare for the end of the hard court season, marked by the Australian Open.
Yardbarker
"Going to be nice to be on the court with Dominic again" - Zverev ahead of comeback
Alexander Zverev will make his competitive comeback at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and he will face good friend Thiem. In addition to being close friends, Zverev and Thiem have a connection to tennis history. When Dominic Thiem was down 0-2 to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in 2020, Zverev was prepared to receive his first grand slam trophy, but that didn't happen because Thiem made an outstanding comeback and ultimately won the trophy.
tennisuptodate.com
ITF announce return of Hopman Cup, takes place week after Wimbledon despite emergence of United Cup
A new tennis competition will start in about 20 days and it's the United Cup that features the same format the Hopman Cup did. The Hopman Cup was a prep event for the Australian Open that was played for many years in Australia with teams mixed of ATP and WTA players. The United Cup is basically the same thing as it will replace the ATP Cup in the calendar.
Yardbarker
2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup ATP Draw with possible Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas clash; Zverev and Thiem to meet
The off-season events start with the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and it features a very good draw full of stars. From December 8th until 10th, the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup will take place in Arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah. Some of the highest-ranked players on the ATP Tour will battle in front of the crowd in Saudi Arabia as the winner will take home $1 million in prize money.
tennismajors.com
Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year
The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
Novak Djokovic locks in return to Australia with spot in strong Adelaide International field
Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from 1 January. The Serb, detained and then deported by authorities ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year, will be allowed back...
Socceroos stars return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend after shocking the world in Qatar - here's when and how to watch Graham Arnold's boys in action
After excelling at the World Cup in Qatar, a number of Socceroos stars will return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend. Daily Mail Australia has everything you need to know ahead of the round seven action - including where the likes of Garang Kuol and Mat Leckie are playing on Saturday and Sunday.
atptour.com
Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open Entry List
A full complement of the ATP Tour's best players are set to compete at the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released Thursday by Tennis Australia. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic 2022 triumph,...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat
Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.
