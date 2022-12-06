ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

Sofia Kenin continues tennis comeback with opening win in Angers against Yastremska: "Feels good to be back in France"

Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.
The Associated Press

2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic confirms Australian Open preparation after the controversial tennis star had his three-year ban over Covid vaccination status overturned

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before a return to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation. Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from January 1.
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
HuffPost

Morocco Stuns Spain To Advance To World Cup Quarterfinal

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Djokovic ties records at Nitto ATP Finals as Australian Open looms

Godbole recaps Novak Djokovic’s dominant Nitto ATP Finals win. The clock is ticking. In just one month, the world of tennis will be back in the streets of Melbourne, anxiously awaiting the draws of the Australian Open. Right now — the period between the US Open and the Australian Open — is the time when men’s tennis players prepare for the end of the hard court season, marked by the Australian Open.
Yardbarker

"Going to be nice to be on the court with Dominic again" - Zverev ahead of comeback

Alexander Zverev will make his competitive comeback at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and he will face good friend Thiem. In addition to being close friends, Zverev and Thiem have a connection to tennis history. When Dominic Thiem was down 0-2 to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in 2020, Zverev was prepared to receive his first grand slam trophy, but that didn't happen because Thiem made an outstanding comeback and ultimately won the trophy.
tennisuptodate.com

ITF announce return of Hopman Cup, takes place week after Wimbledon despite emergence of United Cup

A new tennis competition will start in about 20 days and it's the United Cup that features the same format the Hopman Cup did. The Hopman Cup was a prep event for the Australian Open that was played for many years in Australia with teams mixed of ATP and WTA players. The United Cup is basically the same thing as it will replace the ATP Cup in the calendar.
Yardbarker

2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup ATP Draw with possible Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas clash; Zverev and Thiem to meet

The off-season events start with the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and it features a very good draw full of stars. From December 8th until 10th, the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup will take place in Arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah. Some of the highest-ranked players on the ATP Tour will battle in front of the crowd in Saudi Arabia as the winner will take home $1 million in prize money.
tennismajors.com

Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year

The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Socceroos stars return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend after shocking the world in Qatar - here's when and how to watch Graham Arnold's boys in action

After excelling at the World Cup in Qatar, a number of Socceroos stars will return to play for their A-League clubs this weekend. Daily Mail Australia has everything you need to know ahead of the round seven action - including where the likes of Garang Kuol and Mat Leckie are playing on Saturday and Sunday.
atptour.com

Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open Entry List

A full complement of the ATP Tour's best players are set to compete at the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released Thursday by Tennis Australia. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic 2022 triumph,...
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat

Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.

