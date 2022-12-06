A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."

7 DAYS AGO