Read full article on original website
Related
The Callisto Protocol Encounter That's Practically Impossible
For some survival-horror fans, there was hope that "The Callisto Protocol" would answer players' prayers for a spiritual successor in the vein of "Dead Space." While the latter series had three mainline entries and a few spin-offs, it's been nearly a decade since fans got a proper new title in the franchise. Of course, this has made the back-to-back releases of both "The Callisto Protocol" and the "Dead Space" remake all the more exciting.
Early Reactions To The Callisto Protocol Are All Over The Place
"The Callisto Protocol" has finally arrived, bringing a new vision of cosmic horror to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game primarily follows the efforts of an inmate named Jacob Lee as he fights to survive in space prison overrun by mutated inmates. The only way to kill them: remove the tentacles sprouting from his enemies and dismember as many of them as he can. As a new action/horror title from "PUBG" developer Krafton and "Dead Space" creator Glen Schofield, the game has some serious expectations to fulfill.
gameskinny.com
The Callisto Protocol: How to Dodge
Dodging in The Callisto Protocol works in a unique way. Learning how to perfectly dodge enemy attacks will get you to the end of the otherwise grueling game. The first combat maneuver you learn in The Callisto Protocol is the dodge. Unlike the space horror game's predecessor's like Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 before that, The Callisto Protocol places an emphasis on melee combat. Knowing how to dodge and block enemy attacks is paramount to getting through the game without a boat load of frustration.
Fighting game players in The Callisto Protocol are built different
You can play the new horror game as a brawler (sort of)
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Beat Fallen Venom Boss Battle
The warmly received "Marvel's Midnight Suns" puts players in the tights of some of Marvel's heroes as they take on the darker side of the comic book universe. One of these villains that you will take on during the lengthy tactical RPG is Fallen Venom, the supernaturally-corrupted version of the symbiote which has attached itself to Eddie Brock.
The New Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Cinematic Reminds Us Who The Villain Is
"Dragon Age" fans have been out in the cold for a long while. It's been eight years since Bioware released "Dragon Age: Inquisition," the third and most recent addition to the beloved action-roleplaying series. Despite "Dragon Age: Inquisition" receiving favorable reviews, it was unclear if a sequel would emerge. Allegedly, a fourth game was in development starting in 2015 but was canceled in 2017 by Bioware's parent company Electronic Arts. As a result, many of the veteran Dragon Age developers at Bioware moved on from the company.
Disney Speedstorm Just Got Hit With A Major Delay
At this point, it sometimes feels like every entertainment conglomerate has tried to adapt its IP into a kart racer. The success of the "Mario Kart" series showed the world just how successful taking this formula could be. As a result, other companies have attempted to put their beloved characters behind the wheel. "Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing," "Nickelodeon Kart Racers," and "Crash Team Racing" are just a few notable examples. In February of this year, Disney announced it was making a kart-style racing game to compete with the rest. This new entry, "Disney Speedstorm," will launch as a free-to-play live service title for consoles and PC.
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol Review: Survival-Horror Without Depth
The Callisto Protocol could have been a lot better than it is. In the absence of Dead Space and other games like it over the past decade, The Callisto Protocol is releasing here at the end of 2022 to give a shot in the arm to the survival-horror genre. And while Callisto largely hits all of the basic benchmarks that you'd expect from a game of this type, it doesn't do anything special to make it a memorable experience.
The Inspiration Behind The Legend Of Zelda's Link
The developers behind "The Legend of Zelda" series have proven time and again their willingness to transform the series in stunning ways, but for every all-encompassing evolution across the games, the core assets of what a "Zelda" adventure resembles have mostly remained the same. A soft-spoken, at-times-goofy hero clad in a green hat and tunic picks up the sword to save the kingdom from evil. Only "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" changed Link's aesthetic significantly, and even then, dedicated players can unlock his classic outfit in that game (per Legend of Zero). However, fans may not know the inspiration behind Link's traditional green attire or why the " Zelda " poster boy even received the name Link.
How To Get The Geoff Keighley Mask In Among Us
"Among Us" is no stranger to crossovers, and has offered players the ability to customize their crewmate with references to other games and media in several updates. Many of these special cosmetics are only available for a limited time, but some come back again for players to collect temporarily. Some of these references are pretty well-known, like the "Scream"-inspired visor cover or Jason Voorhees' hockey mask, but others are a bit more esoteric, like the numerous references to the "Henry Stickmin" games.
Why Valve Won't Do Threequels, According To Portal's Writer
Valve, the developer behind PC gaming platform Steam and video games including "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," has never published a trilogy. Popular YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming interviewed Valve writer Erik Wolpaw about why. Wolpaw has worked on multiple Valve games, including both "Portal" games and the "Half-Life" expansions. When asked about why Valve never published trilogies, he said, "I don't know."
Everything Added In The Vampire Survivors: Legacy Of The Moonspell DLC
Even amid a year filled with major game releases like "Elden Ring," Horizon: Forbidden West," and "God of War: Ragnarok," there's still plenty of room for indie games to leave their mark. Such is the case with Poncle's "Vampire Survivors." The rogue-lite bullet hell game charges players with surviving an endless onslaught of enemies for as long as possible in order to unlock new characters, items, and stages.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: What To Do With Agatha's Offering Bowl
Many "Marvel's Midnight Suns" players have had a hard time figuring out some of the more nuanced mechanics in the game, such as the Unknown Grave mystery or the Standing Stones puzzle. Another such instance of this is Agatha's Offering Bowl. Player's will encounter the spectral Agatha Harkness early on. Those more familiar with her role in the MCU will remember her as the nosy neighbor and nemesis of Wanda Maximoff following her reveal as the primary antagonist in the series "WandaVision." The Agatha present in "Midnight Suns" is a little different.
How XCOM 2 Led To Marvel's Midnight Suns
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" might seem like an odd combination, bringing together Firaxis, the developer behind "XCOM" and Marvel superheroes. Despite this odd combination, the critic reviews have been positive for the game, and developers at Firaxis have confirmed how this game came to be, with a shocking revelation. In an interview with Dexerto, principal programmer and lead designer Jake Solomon at Firaxis confirmed that the Marvel Games team approached Firaxis and not the other way around.
The Witcher Remake Has To Wait Until Work On Witcher 4 Has Begun
"Witcher" fans have a lot to look forward to between the third season of Netflix's "The Witcher," the remake of the original "The Witcher" game players have been wanting, and the best news fans could hope for — new entries in the series. That said, there's not much concrete information about when fans will experience this new "Witcher" media. As far as the games both go, CD Projekt RED has remained tight-lipped, but a recent earnings call offered a hint as to when players might be able to expect "The Witcher 4" and the remake of the original game.
Sonic Frontiers Fans Get The DLC They've Been Asking For
"Sonic Frontiers" had a mixed reception from critics and a serious Dunkey-related problem that might have turned off newcomers from the open-world Sonic adventure. On the bright side, fans who stood by it are in for a treat after the new year. Sega posted a "Sonic Frontiers" 2023 roadmap with detailed information about what it's adding to the game in a three-part rollout.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
Expert Tips Marvel's Midnight Suns Doesn't Tell You
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is a challenging game, especially for those not experienced with tactical turn-based combat. And those that are familiar with the "XCOM"-style combat still have much to learn in "Marvel's Midnight Suns" — as players have much more to tackle than fighting. Players must build relationships with the supporting cast and partake in various other activities outside of combat to succeed in all aspects of the game.
How Universal Suing Nintendo Over Donkey Kong Completely Backfired
Nintendo is well-known for being strict about fan mods, and the speed at which it takes legal action. However, Nintendo is no stranger to being sued itself. Multiple companies sued over the Wii back in 2006, but even further back in 1982, Nintendo was sued by Universal Studios. As pointed...
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0