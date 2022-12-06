Read full article on original website
wsonradio.com
Tornado Spin Up 2nd Half Comeback on Colonels
The (1-1) Henderson County Colonels faced off against the (1-1) Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at home at Colonel Gym. In the first quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Blue Tornado 19-18 heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Blue Tornado 17-8, as the score at halftime was a 10 point lead for the Colonels with the score 36-26.
wxbc1043.com
Tiger Dance Team Competes In State Championship This Weekend
UNDATED (12/08/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Tiger Dance team will be competing in the KHSAA State Championships this weekend. The team is competing in the “Pom” Division Sunday (12/11) afternoon at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. The team will perform at 2:45 Central...
wxbc1043.com
Connie Elliott
Connie Elliott, 67, of Constantine, died Monday (12/05) at Medical Center Health in Bowling Green. Survivors include a son: Dewayne Elliott of Brownsville; a brother: Kenny Sago of Owensboro; two sisters: Gail Butler of Custer & Janie Miller of Indiana and one grandson. Funeral services will be Friday (12/08 morning at 11 from the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with burial to follow in the Custer Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 3:30 this afternoon.
College Heights Herald
WKU found in violation of Kentucky Open Records Act
Western Kentucky University has been found in violation of Kentucky’s Open Records Act after redacting information from Shaquille O’Neal’s “DJ Diesel” performance contract obtained by the Herald in a public records request. According to an open records decision delivered by Attorney General Daniel Cameron on...
Fox 19
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
WBKO
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
wxbc1043.com
Dorothy Catherine Wohner
Dorothy Catherine Wohner, age 92, of Irvington, died Tuesday (12/6) at her residence. She is survived by her children: Cindy Griffiths of Louisville; Jeanette Ford of Louisville, Lisa Simmons of Irvington, Pamela Peterson of Naples, Florida, Annette Smith of Louisville, Timmy Wohner of Louisville, and Gene Wohner of LaGrange; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Thursday (12/8) and after 9 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the funeral home.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
College Heights Herald
OPINION: The suspension of the humanities shouldn’t come as a shock
The question every student hears at family gatherings – “what are you going to do with that degree?” – now seems to be a justification for WKU to suspend programs it has deemed not profitable. The university has created a habit of cutting or suspending programs...
Gamers re-create Central City cruiser in popular video game
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Gamers can now cruise around Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V as a Central City Police officer. The police department shared a photo of a police cruiser recreated in the video game, which bares strikingly similar design to the real life counterpart. Officials say the PC mod was created […]
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky
Gas prices continue to plummet in west central Kentucky, and are now an average 13 cents lower this week than last — down to $3.01 per gallon. That’s according to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, released to the public Tuesday. During this exact time last year,...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
14news.com
Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire officials say the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge. It happened Tuesday morning at the train bridge at 4th and Main Streets. Officials say there is minimum damage to the bridge. Fire crews have left the scene, and the...
Wave 3
DNA tests identify Ky. native, Korean War soldier 7 decades after battlefield death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 72 years, the body of a United States soldier comes home to Kentucky. Private First Class Robert Wright from Whitesville disappeared while fighting in the Korean War. He was originally designated as Missing in Action and later presumed dead. In Aug., DNA testing identified Wright’s...
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
12/7/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, December 5, and returned eight indictments. John A. Monroe, 36, Louisville, and Nicholos S. Harvell, 24, Cloverport, were each indicted on one count of flagrant non-support. John A. Ussery Jr., 40, Louisville, was indicted for 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance(meth),...
wkyufm.org
Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing
The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
wxbc1043.com
Lucas Semifinalist For Scholarship
HARNED – Gatton Academy and Breckinridge County High School senior Caden Lucas has been named as a semifinalist in the Class of 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Lucas has been selected in the top 2% of students based on academic excellence, leadership, and demonstrated service to the school and community. Semifinalists remain in the running for the final selection of 150 students who will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship. Lucas plans to study international relations and political science in college to pursue a career in government and law.
k105.com
Time capsule buried in 1949 in Grayson Co. War Memorial Hospital to be opened on Tuesday
A time capsule discovered during the demolition of Grayson County War Memorial Hospital will be opened during a ceremony on Tuesday. In late October, workers discovered the time capsule buried inside a cornerstone marker on the southwest side of the old hospital, according to Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson. The capsule was placed in the stone marker on August 13, 1949.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
