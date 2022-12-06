ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Head of Oklahoma County jail resigns

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — The administrator of the Oklahoma County Detention Center has resigned.

Greg Williams said on Monday that he stepped down by choice after serving since January 2020. The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the Jail Trust, accepted his resignation.

Williams said it was just time and that there wasn’t any event. He said it wasn’t because of the pressure on him for several controversies.

“It’s a relay race, and I ran my leg, and I’m ready to give that torch to the next person,” Williams said.

The jail administrator is stepping down and moving on.

“It’s not that I’m wanting to leave or I need to leave, it’s just time for that, and it’s time to hand that off,” Williams said.

He said it was by choice, not because of calls for his resignation by Jail Trust members or the community.

“There’s been talks of me leaving or wanting me gone since before I got here. So, again, what other people are asking or what other people are saying really didn’t weigh into that because I’ve heard that over and over for a year and a half, two years,” Williams said.

Critics cited an increased number of deaths this year and complaints about conditions inside the jail in their calls for him to be removed. He disputed those claims.

“The staff have done a very good job. The jail is in better shape now than it’s ever been. The morale is good. The staff are positive. I think there’s a clear direction. So, the trust, I think, has made an impactful change on that jail,” Williams said.

Many community members agreed with the decision.

“This is way past due, and it is only step one,” said Mark Faulk, a community member.

One community member said it will set the jail back rather than help make strides forward.

His resignation will be effective Jan 19. He has 21 days to sign and agree to a separation agreement.

As for who will replace him, he said it is up to the Jail Trust. Their next meeting is scheduled after the new year.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

