Hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Everett man shoveling snow along SR 99 in custody
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide after he allegedly struck a man who was shoveling snow along State Route 99 in Everett and fled the scene on Dec. 3. The Washington State Patrol said the man was booked into Snohomish County...
Man fatally shot in West Seattle in Roxhill Park parking lot
SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Roxhill Park in West Seattle Friday evening. Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest at around 4:38 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound unresponsive inside of a vehicle, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.
Half-brother sentenced for murder after woman's remains found in suitcase
MALTBY, Wash. — The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder. David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Landlord found guilty in West Seattle suitcase murders
SEATTLE — A landlord accused of killing two tenants in 2020 was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder on Thursday. Michael Lee Dudley, 62, killed Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. The remains of Lewis and Wenner were found in bags on Alki on June 19, 2020.
Tacoma police officer who spoke with Troyer at 2021 scene testifies in sheriff's trial
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma police officer who spoke with Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer at the scene of a 2021 confrontation with a newspaper carrier testified in court Wednesday. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that newspaper carrier...
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor
SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
Investigation finds multiple 'likely' instances of racist slurs toward Lakes High students
STANWOOD, Wash. — An investigation by the Stanwood-Camano School District has found two "likely" instances of racist slurs being used toward Lakes High School students during a November football game by Camano High School students. Stanwood-Camano School District announced it had launched an investigation shortly after a Nov. 4...
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in his criminal trial
TACOMA, Wash. — Testimony resumed Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that Sedrick Altheimer, a newspaper carrier, threatened to kill him in January 2021. The trial is now...
Tumwater Canyon closes after avalanche
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Tumwater Canyon near US Highway 2 closed late Saturday night due to an avalanche, Washington State Patrol announced. US 2 was closed in both directions just after midnight Saturday morning due to avalanche danger, westbound at milepost 99 near Icicle Road and eastbound at milepost 84.75 near Coles Corner.
Firefighters extinguish large 2-alarm fire near Kent Transit Station
KENT, Wash. — Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm fire across the street from the Kent Station early Friday morning. Pat Pawlak, a spokesperson for Puget Sound Fire, said firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. for a fire at a building across the street from the Kent Station parking garage. The fire was on the roof of an old wooden building, Pawlak said.
Newspaper carrier who says he was targeted by Pierce County sheriff testifies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier who is at the center of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's criminal trial, testified Dec. 6. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that Altheimer threatened to kill him in January 2021.
Northbound I-5 to close overnight in Everett this weekend
EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for...
Donut shop calls on City of Auburn to improve roadway after 2 cars crash into their shop weeks apart
AUBURN, Wash. — A donut shop in Auburn is cleaning up after a car crashed into the store late Tuesday night. Donut Star is on a curve on the road on Auburn Way South that employees say is dangerous. Data from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows six...
Tacoma's light rail project deadline extended to late 2023
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacomans hoping to ride the light rail from downtown to the Hilltop are now going to have wait a little longer. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced in a blog post on Thursday that the agency won’t be able to meet its spring 2023 deadline.
Arlington man who had bunker filled with firearms, explosives sentenced to prison
ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Snohomish County man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and "destructive devices." James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun. During a search, police found a laboratory-type room in a garage with chemicals and equipment "consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives," according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
5 things to know Tuesday
Friends and community members are remembering Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson ahead of his memorial service on Tuesday. Dan Degginger first met Jordan Jackson in the fifth grade. “We were always talking about how to, at the time, get better at soccer. How do we get better at soccer, how to get better at snowboarding? Now it’s how can we be better parents.”
Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to multiple crashes
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass are closed Thursday morning following multiple crashes as snowy conditions continue. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted just before 8 a.m. that both directions of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass are closed, with no estimated timeline on when the highway will re-open.
27 horses seized from Pierce County property after complaint about how they were treated
GRAHAM, Wash. — Last week animal control officers seized 27 horses from a property in Graham after serving a warrant at the property with the help of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD). "Right now we haven't brought any charges against the owner,” said PCSD Spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss...
Friends and community members remember Bellevue Officer Jordan Jackson
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Friends and community members are remembering Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson ahead of his memorial service on Tuesday. It’s hard to recall every moment when you’ve been friends with someone since childhood, but the major ones are etched in Dan Degginger’s memory. Degginger...
Comments / 0