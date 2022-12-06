ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Man fatally shot in West Seattle in Roxhill Park parking lot

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Roxhill Park in West Seattle Friday evening. Police responded to calls of a shooting on the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest at around 4:38 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound unresponsive inside of a vehicle, according to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.
SEATTLE, WA
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
Landlord found guilty in West Seattle suitcase murders

SEATTLE — A landlord accused of killing two tenants in 2020 was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder on Thursday. Michael Lee Dudley, 62, killed Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. The remains of Lewis and Wenner were found in bags on Alki on June 19, 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor

SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
SEATTLE, WA
Tumwater Canyon closes after avalanche

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Tumwater Canyon near US Highway 2 closed late Saturday night due to an avalanche, Washington State Patrol announced. US 2 was closed in both directions just after midnight Saturday morning due to avalanche danger, westbound at milepost 99 near Icicle Road and eastbound at milepost 84.75 near Coles Corner.
TUMWATER, WA
Firefighters extinguish large 2-alarm fire near Kent Transit Station

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm fire across the street from the Kent Station early Friday morning. Pat Pawlak, a spokesperson for Puget Sound Fire, said firefighters were called just after 4 a.m. for a fire at a building across the street from the Kent Station parking garage. The fire was on the roof of an old wooden building, Pawlak said.
KENT, WA
Northbound I-5 to close overnight in Everett this weekend

EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for...
EVERETT, WA
Arlington man who had bunker filled with firearms, explosives sentenced to prison

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Snohomish County man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and "destructive devices." James Wesley Bowden, 42, was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun. During a search, police found a laboratory-type room in a garage with chemicals and equipment "consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives," according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
ARLINGTON, WA
5 things to know Tuesday

Friends and community members are remembering Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson ahead of his memorial service on Tuesday. Dan Degginger first met Jordan Jackson in the fifth grade. “We were always talking about how to, at the time, get better at soccer. How do we get better at soccer, how to get better at snowboarding? Now it’s how can we be better parents.”
BELLEVUE, WA
Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to multiple crashes

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass are closed Thursday morning following multiple crashes as snowy conditions continue. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted just before 8 a.m. that both directions of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass are closed, with no estimated timeline on when the highway will re-open.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Seattle, WA
