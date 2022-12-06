Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Combatting Hate and Keeping Greater Boston's Jewish Community Safe
American extremists pose a “persistent and lethal threat” to the LGBTQ, migrant and Jewish communities. That troubling advisory came last week from the Department of Homeland Security. With antisemitic acts and threats at an all-time high, NBC10 Boston checked in with the greater Boston Jewish community’s top security...
After Long Wait, Green Line Extension Connecting Boston, Medford Nears Opening
Its been a long journey but the end is in sight — on Monday, Green Line trains will carry passengers five stops further than ever before. The T line will soon terminate at the Medford/Tufts stop. The $2.8 billion project broke ground in July 2018 and had its share of problems and delays. The pandemic was the biggest issue, but there were others.
Gov.-Elect Healey, Mayor Wu Meet to Discuss Transition
Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday afternoon to discuss her transition and "the important partnership between the state and the city," according to a press release. The two met at Boston City Hall. Immediately after they spoke with the media about their hopes for...
Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Boston Police
A judge Wednesday denied a motion filed by two Boston police officers seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that they failed to provide medical care to a prisoner in their custody who died of a drug overdose in June of 2019. The family of Shayne Stilphen filed a...
New Concert Venue Opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
Suffolk Downs has hosted concerts over the decades, from The Beatles in the 1960s up through the Vans Warped Tour in the 2000s. Beginning next year, the soon-to-transform property will do so once again. Concert promoter The Bowery Presents and Suffolk Downs developer The HYM Investment Group are opening an...
Healey Holding Inaugural Bash at TD Garden
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll plan to hold their inaugural celebration at TD Garden on the night of Thursday, Jan. 5. "The January 5th inauguration will mark the first time an all-women ticket is sworn in to lead a state in American history, and make Healey the first lesbian Governor in the country," Healey's inaugural team announced. "Through their inaugural events, Healey and Driscoll plan to honor the people and movements that helped pave the way to make this historic moment possible."
Unhoused Person Found Sleeping in Boston Classroom, Leaving Parents Outraged
Parents are demanding answers after a person was found sleeping in a Boston Public Schools classroom before the start of school on Tuesday. The person, who school officials said was experiencing homelessness, was found by a staff member at The Richard J. Murphy K-8 school in Dorchester, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Courtney Sheppeck.
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
MBTA Makes Hiring Progress, But Still Needs Dispatchers
The MBTA is getting close to a fully staffed slate of subway dispatchers six months after federal investigators warned that shortages posed safety risks, though it's still not clear when the transit agency will reverse service cuts triggered by workforce issues. MBTA Chief Safety Officer Ron Ester said Wednesday there...
Everett Casino Snags First Sports Betting License
The third time was the charm for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as its regulators voted Thursday to award the state's first sports betting license to Encore Boston Harbor after deferring similar votes for other outlets earlier in the week. The commission's unanimous vote put the Everett casino owned by Wynn...
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant
Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
College Student Accused of Smashing Train Car Window
A 24-year-old college student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday. The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police. He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of...
Stabbing Inside Somerville Laundromat Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Arrested
A 33-year-old Weymouth, Massachusetts man died Monday night after being stabbed inside a laundromat in Somerville, according to prosecutors in Middlesex County. Darien Burns, 53, of Somerville, was identified by the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office as the suspect, and has been arrested. Burns is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Quincy Driver Accused in Racist Attack Released Under House Arrest
A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, accused of hitting another man twice with his car, and yelling at him to "go back to China," was released to home confinement after a dangerousness hearing Thursday. John Sullivan, 77, is facing several charges in the racist attack, including a civil rights violation, two...
Amazon Driver Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts.
So-Called ‘Cocaine Cowboys' of Lowell Target of Multi-Agency Investigation
Local, state and federal agencies worked together to crack down on a large drug operation in Lowell, Massachusetts referred to as the "Cocaine Cowboys," resulting in the arrests of 21 people, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the investigation began as a collaboration...
Bereaved Family IDs Man Found Dead in Lowell Basement Freezer
The family of the man who was killed and put in a freezer in Lowell, Massachusetts, has identified him as John Wayne Potter. Authorities haven't publicly identified the man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of a home on Coburn Street this weekend, but Potter's family — which has dealt with deep tragedy before, when Potter's sister was killed as a girl — said they had reported the 37-year-old missing.
Market Basket Among Top Grocery Stores in Greater Boston, New Ranking Shows
Market Basket has been named one of the top grocery stores in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking from Consumers' Checkbook. The ratings looked at over 150 common grocery store items and ranked chains based on their prices and quality. The winners in the price category for...
Truck Goes Off Bridge, Into River in Plymouth
A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
